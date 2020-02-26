U.S. natgas futures edge up on cooler forecasts through mid March













U.S. natural gas futures edged higher on Wednesday on forecasts for cooler weather through mid March than previously expected.

On its last day as the front-month, gas futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.3 cents, or 0.7%, to $1.860 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:49 a.m. EST (1249 GMT).

The April contract, which will soon be the front-month, gained about 1 cent to $1.862 per mmBtu.

Since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November, gas futures have collapsed 36% as record production and mild winter weather enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making fuel shortages and price spikes unlikely.

Meteorologists projected weather in the Lower 48 U.S. states will fluctuate between warmer and cooler than normal over the next two weeks with most cold expected between Feb. 27-29 and March 6-11. That forecast was colder than Tuesday's outlook.

Despite the cooler forecast, Refinitiv, a data provider, projected average demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would ease from 116.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 114.8 bcfd next week due to a seasonal warming with the coming of spring. That demand forecast is lower than Refinitiv's projections on Tuesday of 117.1 bcfd this week and 115.5 bcfd next week.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants eased to 8.8 bcfd on Tuesday from 8.9 bcfd on Monday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 8.5 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31.

Traders have been watching gas flows to U.S. LNG export plants for declines after some analysts projected U.S. export facilities could reduce output this summer if low gas prices in Europe and Asia make it uneconomic for buyers to lift cargoes.

Cheniere Energy Inc , the biggest U.S. LNG supplier, said customers canceled just two of the roughly 40 cargoes it expects to send out in April but does not expect cancellations to cause significant or prolonged curtailments of its LNG production.

Gas prices in Europe and Asia have traded near all-time lows since consumption of the fuel declined in China, the fastest growing LNG importer, after the country imposed travel restrictions and closed businesses to stop the spread of coronavirus. That compounded the impact of several factors already reducing growth in LNG demand around the world, including mild winter weather in Europe and Asia, record gas stockpiles in Europe and reduced economic activity due to the U.S.-China trade war.

U.S. gas producers are counting on LNG exports to continue their spectacular growth in coming years to absorb record amounts of gas associated with oil production from shale formations. U.S. LNG exports jumped 53% in 2018 and 68% in 2019, and are expected to rise 33% in 2020, according to federal energy projections.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Feb. 21 Feb. 14 Feb. 21 average

(Forecast) (Actual) Feb. 21 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -158 -151 -167 -122

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior 30-Year

Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 357 349 435 344 U.S. GFS CDDs 5 5 10 6 U.S. GFS TDDs 362 354 445 350

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year

Last Year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.3 94.3 94.5 89.1 76.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.2 7.7 7.9 8.4 8.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 102.6 102.0 102.3 97.9 85.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 2.8 2.7 2.6 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.5 5.5 4.9 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 8.2 8.9 8.9 5.2 1.7 U.S. Commercial 16.7 14.7 14.6 16.5 15.5 U.S. Residential 27.3 23.8 23.3 27.5 26.0 U.S. Power Plant 30.6 29.2 28.0 28.1 23.9 U.S. Industrial 25.2 24.7 24.3 24.8 24.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.9 2.7 2.6 2.7 2.6 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 107.4 99.8 97.6 104.4 96.8 Total U.S. Demand 123.8 116.9 114.8 117.1 104.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 1.93 1.94 Transco Z6 New York 1.72 1.68 PG&E Citygate 2.63 2.61 Dominion South 1.55 1.57 Chicago Citygate 1.78 1.73 Algonquin Citygate 1.85 1.85 SoCal Citygate 2.09 2.12 Waha Hub 0.34 0.18

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 21.50 23.25 PJM West 24.75 27.00 Ercot North 26.00 18.00 Mid C 19.00 23.13 Palo Verde 21.75 18.50 SP-15 26.50 25.00

