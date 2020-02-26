U.S. natgas futures fall with oil prices despite cooler forecasts













U.S. natural gas futures fell on Wednesday, following a collapse in crude futures due to the spread of the cornavirus, despite cooler-than-expected weather forecasts through mid-March.

On its last day as the front-month, gas futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.6 cents, or 1.4%, to settle at $1.821 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). That cut the contract down to just about a nickel over its $1.766 close on Feb. 10, which was its lowest settle since March 2016.

U.S. crude futures dropped 2.3% to settle at $48.73 per barrel, its lowest close since January 2019, on concerns global demand for the fuel could decline following reports the coronavirus was spreading in the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

The April gas contract, which will soon be the front-month, lost over a penny to settle at $1.837 per mmBtu.

Since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November, gas futures have collapsed 37% as record production and mild winter weather enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making fuel shortages and price spikes unlikely.

Meteorologists projected weather in the Lower 48 U.S. states will fluctuate between warmer and cooler than normal over the next two weeks with most cold expected between Feb. 27-29 and March 6-11. That forecast was colder than Tuesday's outlook.

Despite the cooler forecast, Refinitiv, a data provider, projected average demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would ease from 116.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 114.8 bcfd next week due to a seasonal warming with the coming of spring. That demand forecast is lower than Refinitiv's projections on Tuesday of 117.1 bcfd this week and 115.5 bcfd next week.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants eased to 8.8 bcfd on Tuesday from 8.9 bcfd on Monday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 8.5 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31.

Traders have been watching gas flows to U.S. LNG export plants for declines after some analysts projected U.S. export facilities could reduce output this summer if low gas prices in Europe and Asia make it uneconomic for buyers to lift cargoes.

Cheniere Energy Inc , the biggest U.S. LNG supplier, said customers canceled just two of the roughly 40 cargoes it expects to send out in April but does not expect cancellations to cause significant or prolonged curtailments of its LNG production.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Feb. 21 Feb. 14 Feb. 21 average

(Forecast) (Actual) Feb. 21 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -158 -151 -167 -122

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior 30-Year

Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 357 349 435 344 U.S. GFS CDDs 5 5 10 6 U.S. GFS TDDs 362 354 445 350

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year

Last Year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.3 94.3 94.5 89.1 76.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.2 7.7 7.9 8.4 8.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 102.6 102.0 102.3 97.9 85.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 2.8 2.7 2.6 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.5 5.5 4.9 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 8.2 8.9 8.9 5.2 1.7 U.S. Commercial 16.7 14.7 14.6 16.5 15.5 U.S. Residential 27.3 23.8 23.3 27.5 26.0 U.S. Power Plant 30.6 29.2 28.0 28.1 23.9 U.S. Industrial 25.2 24.7 24.3 24.8 24.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.9 2.7 2.6 2.7 2.6 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 107.4 99.8 97.6 104.4 96.8 Total U.S. Demand 123.8 116.9 114.8 117.1 104.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 1.93 1.94 Transco Z6 New York 1.72 1.68 PG&E Citygate 2.63 2.61 Dominion South 1.55 1.57 Chicago Citygate 1.78 1.73 Algonquin Citygate 1.85 1.85 SoCal Citygate 2.09 2.12 Waha Hub 0.34 0.18

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 21.50 23.25 PJM West 24.75 27.00 Ercot North 26.00 18.00 Mid C 19.00 23.13 Palo Verde 21.75 18.50 SP-15 26.50 25.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Richard Chang)