











U.S. oil may fall more to $46.54 per barrel, as it has broken a support at $48.41.

The support is identified as the 38.2% projection level of a downward wave C from $54.50. This wave is capable of travelling into a range of $38.57-$44.66.

The part of the wave from $52.02 consists of five smaller waves. The fiercest third wave labelled 3 is unfolding. It could easily break $46.54 and travel to $44.66. A break above $48.41 may lead to a gain limited to $49.

On the daily chart, oil is falling towards a range of $45.78-$47.22, formed by the 123.6% and the 114.6% projection levels of a wave C from $65.65. A confirmed pennant indicates a target at $39.63.

** Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

