U.S. weekly power output down 3% vs year earlier -EEI













Power production in the continental United States totaled 76,354 gigawatt hours (GWh) in the week ended Feb. 22, down 3% from the same week a year earlier, the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) said on Wednesday.

The week's output was 1% lower than the 77,112 GWh produced in the preceding seven-day period, EEI data showed.

Year on year, output fell in all of the nine U.S. geographic regions tracked by the electric power trade group.

The Pacific Northwest region recorded the largest year-on-year percentage decline at 8.9%, followed by the Pacific Southwest region, at 5.8%.

For the past 52 weeks, U.S. power production totaled 4,020,422 GWh, down 1.9% from the previous 52-week period, the EEI said.

The following tables provide information on power-sector consumption of gas, according to data from Refinitiv:

Gas-for-Power consumption for US-Lower48 (Bcf/Week)

Dates Last Year This Year Change Pct Change Feb. 8- Feb. 14 199 217 19 9 Feb. 15- Feb. 21 199 213 14 7

Gas-for-Power consumption by EIA regions (Feb. 15 – Feb. 21)

Gas Burned (Bcf/week) Gas Burned (GWh) EIA East 94 12,069 EIA Midwest 27 3,471 EIA Mountain 18 2,321 EIA Pacific 16 2,035 EIA South Central 58 7,361 Total 213 27,257

