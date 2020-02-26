U.S. weekly railcar loadings — AAR













Association of American Railroads issued its weekly railcar loadings on major U.S. railroads as follows:

DATA FOR MOST RECENT WEEK

This week Year-to-date

Carloads vs 2019 Cumulative Avg/wk vs 2019

(pct) (pct) Total Carloads 232,869 -9.3 1,858,165 232,271 -6.5 Chemicals 33,284 7.7 259,986 32,498 2.6 Coal 63,540 -26.8 540,113 67,514 -16.5 Farm Products excl. Grain, & Food (1) 15,754 -0.2 125,420 15,678 0.9 Forest Products (2) 9,393 -9.8 77,753 9,719 -4.4 Grain 18,909 -12.8 156,295 19,537 -10.6 Metallic Ores & Metals (3) 20,528 -2.6 167,484 20,936 0.4 Motor Vehicles & Parts (4) 17,898 7.1 119,797 14,975 -2.5 Nonmetallic Minerals (5) 29,854 -5.2 227,366 28,421 -5.6 Petroleum & Petroleum Products 13,401 10.0 105,807 13,226 2.6 Other (6) 10,308 5.9 78,144 9,768 6.2 Total Intermodal Units (7) 249,821 -6.0 1,999,804 249,976 -6.2 Total Traffic 482,690 -7.6 3,857,969 482,246 -6.4

NOTES:

(1) Includes: farm products excluding grain; grain mill products; food products

(2) Includes: primary forest products; lumber and wood products; pulp & paper products

(3) Includes: metallic ores; coke; primary metal products; iron and steel scrap

(4) Includes: motor vehicles and equipment

(5) Includes: crushed stone, sand and gravel; nonmetallic minerals; stone, clay and glass products

(6) Includes: waste and nonferrous scrap; all other carloads

(7) Includes: containers; trailers

Averages per week may not sum to totals due to independent rounding.

