US Marcellus PA Project Panorama – 2020 Oil & Gas Upstream Analysis Report – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Summary

United States Marcellus (Range Resources Corporation) PA Project Panorama, latest release, presents a comprehensive overview of the asset. This upstream report includes detailed qualitative and quantitative information on the asset, provides a full economic assessment and reflects several parameters including (but not limited to) geological profile, asset development and specific challenges. Based on this analysis, future outlook for the asset is presented with possible trends and related scenarios identifying upside/downside potential.

Scope

Overview of the asset based on an analysis of the economic indicators

Key financial indicators including Net Present Value and Internal Rate of Return

Review of factors affecting the economic outcome of the field including development overview, geology, challenges, reserves and production with qualitative perspective on of the overall assets life with analysis on the asset’s future outlook

Detailed production profile for the asset, giving annual output rates for each commodity produced

Cash flow statements from our economic analysis of the asset including capital expenditures, operating expenditures and tax liability

Individual valuations for equity holders

Sensitivity analysis for asset value considering a range of factors

