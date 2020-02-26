US recap: Dollar wins virus reprieve, Trump eyed ahead













The dollar firmed slightly as Treasury yields bounced, from Tuesday’s coronavirus-induced dive to record lows, and stocks and other assets consolidated. Also helping, the pricing of aggressive Fed rate cuts this year and drop in yields might have gone too far, at least ahead of month-end. But COVID-19 news didn’t improve as infections spread throughout Europe and Brazil confirmed Latin America's first infection. Overnight EUR/USD and USD/JPY gains dissipated. EUR/USD is showing its fourth consecutive session with higher lows and highs after the previous few weeks’ plunge became extremely oversold as it hit a key technical objective. More talk of possible fiscal stimulus from Germany did little for the DAX, though bargain hunting lifted Milan, even as Italy’s tourist sector faced increased travel warning threats from COVID-19 outbreaks there. Cable erased Tuesday’s gains as it became even more clear the EU isn’t interested in giving the UK a Canada-style trade deal. Risk traders will be watching to see if the Nikkei and S&Ps can hold their 50% retracement of the recovery from August’s trade war escalation nadirs at 3,107 and 22,109. Today’s 22,127 Nikkei low also ran into the 233-DMA at 22,120, making today’s low even more pivotal. Of course, S&Ps 200-DMA, now at 3,045.8, is another key point of interest. Commodities, save for the haven gold, and commodity currencies were mostly weaker given the coronavirus global economic impact remains a major concern, even if the epidemic in China appears to be slowing. Oil is back down near last year’s lows. U.S. President Donald Trump is speaking at 6 p.m. EST on the virus. In economic data, U.S. new home sales surged to a 12-1/2 year high, but inventories remain extremely tight, denting affordability that diving mortgage rates have provided. The market is mainly focused on virus news and responses by central banks and governments, with interest in February and March data points, rather than January or Q4 updates.

(Editing by Burton Frierson)