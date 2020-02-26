What to Watch in the Day Ahead – Thursday, February 27













The second estimate for fourth-quarter GDP is scheduled for release and is expected to be unchanged at 2.1%. Separately, a report on durable goods orders for January is likely to show a 1.5% decrease, compared with a 2.4% increase in the previous month. The Labor Department is scheduled to release initial claims for state unemployment benefits data; it is likely to have increased to a seasonally adjusted 212,000 from 210,000 for the week ended Feb. 22. (0830/1330)

Dell Technologies Inc is expected to report a slight fall in its fourth-quarter revenue, as it struggles with lower demand, higher costs and competition with other personal computer (PC) makers. Investors will look for any commentary on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its PC chip supply business.

Baidu Inc is expected to post a rise in its fourth-quarter revenue as more people are anticipated to sign up for its video streaming platform iQIYI.

J. C. Penney Co Inc is expected to report a loss and a fall in revenue for the holiday quarter, hurt by increasing competition and a shift to online shopping. Investors will pay attention to CEO Jill Soltau's comments on the progress of the company's turnaround plan, that includes rebooting its private-label brand, bringing in a new team and introducing new store formats.

Beyond Meat Inc is likely to post a sequential decrease in revenue and profit for the fourth quarter. Investors will be on the lookout for 2020 outlook and comments on the company's tie-ups with a spate of restaurants, including KFC and McDonald's.

Mylan NV is due to report fourth-quarter results, after the bell. Investors will be keen to see the impact of slowly improving generic prices on the bottom line of the company and will watch out for the full-year forecast as it closes its merger with Pfizer's Upjohn unit.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is expected to speak before the Global Interdependence Center Delegation to Mexico City meeting. (1130/1630) Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is likely to deliver welcome remarks before the "Women in Economics" Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. (1530/2030) Meanwhile, at the same event, Mester is expected to participate in the closing panel. (1900/2400)

Best Buy Co Inc is expected to show a growth in fourth-quarter profit and revenue, driven by strong demand for electronics and gadgets during the holiday season. Investors will also keep an eye on management's comments after clearing CEO Corie Barry of misconduct allegations earlier this month following an independent review.

EOG Resources Inc is expected to post a fall in fourth-quarter profit hurt by lower crude and natural realized prices and sales. Investors will look out for commentary on spending plans amid falling commodity prices, and returns, which has been a focus point for the sector.

Canada's current account deficit data for the fourth quarter is expected to have narrowed to C$9.00 billion from C$9.86 billion the previous quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank is set to report its first-quarter results. The Canadian bank is expected to report a rise in quarterly profit. Investors will look out for comments regarding impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

