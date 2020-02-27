Blackline Safety Opens Pre-orders for World’s First Direct-to-cloud Area Gas Monitor













CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackline Safety (TSX.V: BLN), a global leader in gas detection and connected safety solutions, is now accepting pre-orders for G7 EXO, the industry’s first direct-to-cloud, drop-and-go area gas monitor with an unprecedented battery life of over 100 days. G7 EXO, designed to withstand the harshest of conditions, addresses the challenges of traditional systems by introducing 4G cellular and satellite connectivity to deliver a user-friendly, long-lasting solution. Select customers and partners are now conducting G7 EXO field trials to experience firsthand the new era of area gas monitoring for oil and chemical terminals, fence lines and perimeters, spill sites, drilling rigs and facility maintenance projects. Launching Spring 2020, G7 EXO will enable businesses around the world to see the impact that cloud connectivity will have on operational efficiencies and their environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs.

“For the first time, businesses can remotely keep an eye on worksites alongside the safety of their teams using a single, seamless platform,” said Gavin Boorman, Managing Director of Blackline Safety Europe. “G7 EXO area gas monitors along with our G7 wearables continuously stream situational insights to the Blackline Safety Cloud, delivering a complete picture of a business’s operations. G7 EXO makes it easy for companies to adopt the latest in industrial cloud-connected technology so they can focus on their work while accounting for the wellbeing of workers and facilities along the way.”

With an industry-leading run time of over 100 days for a four-gas configuration, the G7 EXO can save hours in traveling from a jobsite to another location to change batteries. This enhances a team’s productivity by keeping them in the field longer and more focused on their job at hand.

G7 EXO is also easier to set up and maintain than any other area gas monitor on the market. While traditional area gas monitors require users to establish a mesh network that requires line of sight between monitors, G7 EXO offers instant connectivity when powered on. Competitors’ mesh networks are also vulnerable to communications interruptions and limit the number of devices as well as the service area range. In contrast, G7 EXO area gas monitors work around the globe and connect directly to the Blackline Safety Cloud without any range limits between area gas monitors and worker-worn G7 gas monitors. Since each G7 EXO and employee-worn monitor connects directly to the Blackline Safety Cloud, there is no need for industrial-grade smartphones, cellular gateways or Wi-Fi connections to link on-site personnel and area gas monitors to remote teams.

G7 EXO will work with cloud-hosted geographic zones that map a site into several areas to deliver a better way of alerting on-site personnel when there’s gas in the area. Connecting to the Blackline Cloud, G7 EXO alerts everyone in the zone through their G7 connected wearable monitors. Zones support an unlimited number of G7 EXO area gas monitors and G7 wearables, ensuring no one on the jobsite is unaware of a gas exposure in the area. By connecting to the Blackline cloud, live monitoring personnel are able to dispatch nearby responders or evacuate the area. No one is left unaware or behind.

Further strengthening worker safety and automation, G7 EXO also delivers:

Optional push-to-talk voice communication across 100 channels

The industry’s only 24/7 live monitoring service, provided by Blackline’s in-house Safety Operations Center (SOC) and its international network of partner Alarm Receiving Centers (ARC)

Standard diffusion operation with a four-channel pump launching in 2020

Modularity with plug-and-play cartridges that support more than 20 gas sensor options

Seamless integration with G7 wearables

Simultaneous monitoring of up to five gases

Cloud-stored configuration profiles for drop-and-go deployment

Automated usage and compliance reporting

Integrated GPS and location beacon positioning technology

Rugged aluminum subframe with rubberized bumpers for the harshest conditions

To learn more about G7 EXO and pre-order the world’s first direct-to-cloud connected area gas monitor, please contact sales@blacklinesafety.com or call +1 403 451 0327.

Advance Notice By-Law: Blackline is also pleased to announce that the board of directors (the “Board”) of Blackline has adopted an advance notice by-law (the “Advance Notice By-law”). The Advance Notice By-law sets forth provisions requiring advance notice to Blackline in circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board are made by shareholders of Blackline. More specifically, the Advance Notice By-law fixes a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of Blackline must submit director nominations to the Chief Financial Officer of Blackline prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders and sets forth the specific information that a shareholder must include in the written notice to the Chief Financial Officer of Blackline for an effective nomination to occur. No person will be eligible for election as a director of Blackline unless nominated in accordance with the provisions of the Advance Notice By-law.

In the case of an annual general meeting of shareholders, notice to the Chief Financial Officer of Blackline must be made not less than 30 prior to the date of the annual general meeting of shareholders; provided, however, that in the event that the annual general meeting of shareholders is to be held on a date that is less than 50 days after the date (the “Notice Date”) on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, notice by the nominating shareholder may be made not later than the close of business on the tenth (10th) day following the Notice Date.

In the case of a special meeting (which is not also an annual general meeting) of shareholders called for the purpose of electing directors (whether or not called for other purposes), notice to the Chief Financial Officer of Blackline must be made not later than the close of business on the fifteenth (15th) day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting of shareholders was made.

The Advance Notice By-law is now effective and in full force and effect. The Advance Notice By-law will be put to shareholders of Blackline for approval at its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for April 7, 2020. If the Advance Notice By-law is not confirmed at the meeting by ordinary resolution of shareholders, the Advance Notice By-law will terminate and be of no further force and effect following the termination of the shareholders meeting.

The full text of the Advance Notice By-law is available under Blackline’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

