Continental Resources slumps as 2020 oil output, FCF outlook disappoints













** Shares of shale producer fall as much as 28.9% to four-year low of $14.77

** CLR forecasts lower-than-expected free cash flow for the year despite keeping capital spending flat

** Says FCF to be between $350 mln and $400 mln for 2020, below Street est of $500.9 mln (Refinitiv data); expects FY average oil output of 198,000-201,000 barrels of oil per day

** Keybanc Capital Markets downgrades to "sector weight" from "overweight" on declining oil volumes

** Piper Sandler expects moderate growth projects in current environment but says multi-year reset and lack of real FCF until 2022 are likely to drive significant reductions in consensus est

** Company's Q4 profit beats, avg daily production rises 12.8%

** Out of 33 brokerages, 22 rate the stock "buy" or higher, 10 "hold" and 1 "sell"; median PT $40

** Broader energy market down in line with oil prices as more new coronavirus cases outside China fed fears of a pandemic that could slow the global economy and dent demand for crude

** Stock fell 14.7% 2019

