EQT Corp reports bigger quarterly loss on impairment charges













EQT Corp , the United States' largest natural gas producer, reported a bigger quarterly loss on Thursday, hit by an impairment charge of $1.12 billion.

EQT said net loss attributable to the company was $1.18 billion, or $4.61 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $636.7 million, or $2.50 per share, a year earlier.

The Pittsburgh-based company said sales volumes fell to 373 billions of cubic feet equivalent (bcfe) from 394 bcfe.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)