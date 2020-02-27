ETRN and EQM Announce Year-end & Fourth Quarter 2019 Results













CANONSBURG, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) and EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM), today announced financial and operational results for the full-year and fourth quarter 2019.

Additionally, in a separate news release, ETRN and EQM announced several transformative actions, including a new 15-year gathering agreement with EQT Corporation (EQT), the purchase of 25.3 million ETRN shares from EQT, ETRN’s proposed acquisition of EQM, and a new dividend and capital allocation policy. For details, please see the related news release and investor presentation, which are available via the Investor page of the companies’ respective websites at www.equitransmidstream.com and www.eqm-midstreampartners.com.

Highlights:

Generated 91% of transmission operating revenue from firm reservation fees in 2019

Generated 50% of gathering operating revenue from firm reservation fees in 2019

Achieved a record 8.5 Bcf per day gathered volume in the fourth quarter

2019 YEAR-END AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

ETRN announced net loss attributable to ETRN of $(203.7) million for 2019 and $(268.7) million for the fourth quarter 2019. For the quarter, ETRN received $136.0 million in cash from its ownership in EQM; and directly incurred $1.9 million of selling, general and administrative expenses.

For the year, net income attributable to EQM totaled $183.4 million; adjusted EBITDA was $1,338.4 million; net cash provided by operating activities was $1,049.4 million; and distributable cash flow was $961.4 million. For the fourth quarter 2019, net loss attributable to EQM was $(210.5) million; adjusted EBITDA was $343.7 million; net cash provided by operating activities was $304.6 million; and distributable cash flow was $221.7 million. The Non-GAAP Disclosures section of this news release provides reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures from their most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Net loss attributable to ETRN and EQM for the fourth quarter 2019 was impacted by a $475.5 million impairment charge to goodwill. ETRN also recognized $108.1 million of additional goodwill impairment primarily related to EQM’s Ohio gathering assets acquired from EQT in 2018 (Ohio gathering assets). The impairments were primarily driven by lower forecasted natural gas production growth behind the Rice Midstream Partners LP (RMP) gathering assets and Ohio gathering assets, which were acquired by EQM in July 2018 and May 2018, respectively.

For the full-year 2019, net loss attributable to ETRN and net income attributable to EQM were impacted by impairments of long-lived assets of $854.3 million, primarily related to goodwill and certain long-lived assets. For 2019, ETRN also recognized $115.0 million of additional goodwill impairment primarily related to the Ohio gathering assets. The impairments were primarily driven by lower forecast natural gas production growth behind the RMP gathering assets, the Eureka Midstream Holdings, LLC (Eureka) and Hornet Midstream Holdings, LLC (Hornet) gathering assets, the Ohio gathering assets, and certain non-core, FERC-regulated, low-pressure gathering assets.

For the fourth quarter 2019, EQM operating revenue increased by $41.1 million, or 10.7%, compared to the same quarter last year. The increase in revenue was primarily related to the addition of the Eureka and Hornet assets and higher contracted firm gathering capacity and, was partially offset by lower water revenue. Operating expenses increased by $222.8 million compared to the fourth quarter 2018, with $213.6 million related to the impairment charges and the remainder primarily from the addition of the Eureka and Hornet assets.

EQM’s full-year 2018 results have been retrospectively recast to include the pre-acquisition results of RMP and the Ohio gathering assets, which came under common control in 2017.

QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND DISTRIBUTION

ETRN

For the fourth quarter 2019, ETRN paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share on February 21, 2020 to ETRN shareholders of record at the close of business on February 11, 2020.

EQM

For the fourth quarter 2019, EQM paid a quarterly cash distribution of $1.16 per common unit on February 13, 2020 to EQM common unitholders of record at the close of business on February 4, 2020.

For the fourth quarter 2019, EQM paid a quarterly cash distribution on the Series A Preferred Units of $1.0364 per Series A Preferred Unit on February 13, 2020 to all Series A preferred unitholders of record at the close of business on February 4, 2020.

EQM EXPANSION AND ONGOING MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

Expansion

Expansion capital expenditures and capital contributions to Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC (MVP JV) were $388 million for the fourth quarter 2019 and $1,615 million for the full year.

$MM Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Mountain Valley Pipeline $ 252 $ 755 Gathering(1)(2) $ 115 $ 759 Transmission(3) $ 15 $ 64 Water $ 6 $ 37 Total $ 388 $ 1,615

(1) Does not reflect approximately $0.2 million and $59.1 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to non-operating assets acquired by EQM from ETRN that primarily support EQM’s gathering activities (Shared Asset Transaction). (2) Includes 60% of Eureka expansion capital expenditures. (3) Includes capital contributions to MVP JV for the MVP Southgate project.

Ongoing Maintenance

Ongoing maintenance capital expenditures are cash expenditures made to maintain, over the long-term, EQM operating capacity or operating income. EQM ongoing maintenance capital expenditures net of expected reimbursements and excluding the non-controlling interest share of Eureka were $61.1 million for the full-year 2019 and $30.7 million for the fourth quarter.

OUTLOOK

EQM Capital Expenditures & Capital Contributions

EQM forecasts 2020 growth capital expenditures (CAPEX) and capital contributions to MVP JV to be $1,200 – $1,300 million; and ongoing maintenance CAPEX to be approximately $55 million, excluding the non-controlling interest share of Eureka.

$MM Full-Year 2020 Mountain Valley Pipeline $650 – $700 Gathering(1) $430 – $460 Transmission(2) $100 – $120 Water $20 Total $1,200 – $1,300

(1) Includes approximately $60 million from EQM’s 60% interest in Eureka Midstream. (2) Includes capital contributions of approximately $50 million to MVP JV for the MVP Southgate project.

BUSINESS AND PROJECT UPDATES

Mountain Valley Pipeline

The MVP JV is working through the project’s remaining legal and regulatory challenges and continues to target a late 2020 full in-service date with an overall project cost estimate of $5.3 billion to $5.5 billion. EQM expects to fund approximately $2.7 billion of the total project cost and, through year-end 2019, has funded approximately $2.0 billion.

MVP Southgate

On February 14, 2020, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for the MVP Southgate project. Project construction is scheduled to begin this year, upon receiving all necessary permits and authorizations, and MVP Southgate is targeted to enter service in 2021. The approximately 75-mile pipeline is expected to receive gas from MVP in Virginia and transport the gas to new delivery points in Rockingham and Alamance Counties, North Carolina. With a total project cost estimate of $450 million to $500 million, MVP Southgate is backed by a 300 MMcf per day firm capacity commitment from Dominion Energy North Carolina and, as designed, the pipeline has expansion capabilities up to 900 MMcf per day of total capacity. EQM has a 47.2% ownership interest in MVP Southgate and will operate the pipeline.

Hammerhead Pipeline

Hammerhead is a gathering header pipeline that will span approximately 64 miles from southwestern Pennsylvania to Mobley, West Virginia, where both MVP and the Ohio Valley Connector originate. With a total estimated project cost of $555 million, the pipeline is expected to provide 1.6 Bcf per day of capacity, of which 1.2 Bcf per day is contracted under a 20-year firm capacity commitment by EQT. EQM invested approximately $300 million in the Hammerhead project during 2019 and expects to invest the remaining approximately $50 million in 2020. The full in-service date for Hammerhead will coincide with MVP’s in-service date, which is targeted for late 2020.

Equitrans Expansion Project

A portion of the Equitrans Expansion Project (EEP) commenced operations with interruptible service in the third quarter 2019. EEP provides approximately 600 MMcf capacity per day and offers access to several markets through interconnects with Texas Eastern Transmission, Dominion Transmission, and Columbia Gas Transmission. EEP will also provide delivery into MVP and once MVP is placed in-service, firm transportation agreements for 550 MMcf per day of capacity will commence under 20-year terms.

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

EQM Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow

As used in this news release, EQM adjusted EBITDA means net (loss) income plus net interest expense, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, impairments of long-lived assets, payments on EQM’s preferred interest in EQT Energy Supply, LLC (Preferred Interest), non-cash long-term compensation expense and separation and other transaction costs, less equity income, AFUDC — equity, and adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest. As used in this news release, distributable cash flow means EQM adjusted EBITDA less net interest expense excluding interest income on the Preferred Interest, capitalized interest and AFUDC – debt, ongoing maintenance capital expenditures net of expected reimbursements, and cash distributions earned by Series A preferred unitholders. The impact of noncontrolling interests is also excluded from the calculation of adjustment items to distributable cash flow. Distributable cash flow should not be viewed as indicative of the actual amount of cash that EQM has available for distributions or that EQM plans to distribute and is not intended to be a liquidity measure. Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of ETRN’s and EQM’s consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, use to assess:

• EQM’s operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of adjusted EBITDA, financing methods;

• the ability of EQM’s assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to EQM unitholders;

• EQM’s ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

• the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

ETRN and EQM believe that adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow provide useful information to investors in assessing ETRN’s and EQM’s financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow should not be considered as alternatives to net income, operating income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income, operating income and net cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, because adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other companies in ETRN’s and EQM’s industry, ETRN’s and EQM’s definitions of adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing the utility of the measures. The table below reconciles adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow from net income and net cash provided by operating activities as derived from EQM’s statements of consolidated operations and cash flows to be included in EQM’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

ETRN and EQM are unable to provide a reconciliation of EQM’s projected adjusted EBITDA from projected net income, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, because EQM does not provide guidance with respect to the intra-year timing of its or the MVP JV’s capital spending, which impact AFUDC – debt and – equity and equity earnings, among other items, that are reconciling items between adjusted EBITDA and net income. The timing of capital expenditures is volatile as it depends on weather, regulatory approvals, contractor availability, system performance and various other items. EQM provides ranges for the full-year 2020 forecasts of net income attributable to EQM and adjusted EBITDA to allow for the variability in the timing of cash receipts and disbursements, capital spending and the impact on the related reconciling items, many of which interplay with one another. Therefore, the reconciliations of projected adjusted EBITDA from projected net income are not available without unreasonable effort.

Reconciliation of EQM Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow (Thousands, Except Coverage Ratio) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Net (loss) income $ (206,105 ) $ 162,082 Add: Net interest expense 56,988 209,984 Depreciation 60,383 223,160 Amortization of intangible assets 14,581 53,258 Impairments of long-lived assets 475,520 854,307 Preferred Interest payments 2,746 10,984 Non-cash long-term compensation expense — 255 Separation and other transaction costs 217 19,344 Less: Equity income (50,986 ) (163,279 ) AFUDC – equity (234 ) (5,161 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (1) (9,438 ) (26,503 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 343,672 $ 1,338,431 Less: Net interest expense excluding interest income on the

Preferred Interest (2) (57,333 ) (213,360 ) Capitalized interest and AFUDC – debt (2) (8,477 ) (28,631 ) Ongoing maintenance capital expenditures net of expected

reimbursements (2)(5) (30,683 ) (61,108 ) Series A Preferred Unit distributions (4) (25,501 ) (73,981 ) Distributable cash flow $ 221,678 $ 961,351 Distributions declared: (3) Limited Partner $ 232,531 $ 927,117 Coverage Ratio 0.95x 1.04x Net cash provided by operating activities $ 304,580 $ 1,049,407 Adjustments: Capitalized interest and AFUDC – debt (2) (8,477 ) (28,631 ) Principal payments received on the Preferred Interest 1,190 4,661 Ongoing maintenance capital expenditures, net of

reimbursements (2)(5) (30,683 ) (61,108 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (1) (9,438 ) (26,503 ) Series A Preferred Unit distributions (4) (25,501 ) (73,981 ) Other, including changes in working capital (9,993 ) 97,506 Distributable cash flow $ 221,678 $ 961,351

(1) Reflects adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest associated with the third-party ownership interest in Eureka. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest for the year ended December 31, 2019 was calculated as net loss of $21.3 million, plus depreciation of $7.5 million, plus amortization of intangible assets of $3.4 million, plus impairments of long-lived assets of $34.0 million and interest expense of $2.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was calculated as net income of $4.3 million plus depreciation of $2.7 million, plus amortization of intangible assets of $1.2 million and interest expense of $1.2 million. (2) Does not reflect amounts related to the non-controlling interest share of Eureka. (3) Reflects cash distribution of $1.160 per common unit for fourth quarter of 2019 and 200,457,630 common units outstanding as of December 31, 2019. (4) Reflects cash distribution of $1.0364 per Series A Preferred Unit. (5) Ongoing maintenance capital expenditures net of expected reimbursements excludes ongoing maintenance that EQM was reimbursed by ETRN in 2019, under the terms of the ETRN Omnibus Agreement, of $0.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Thousands, except per share amounts) Operating revenues (1) $ 425,859 $ 384,791 $ 1,630,242 $ 1,495,098 Operating expenses: Operating and maintenance 47,907 44,917 165,367 163,451 Selling, general and administrative 29,362 40,957 112,915 123,810 Separation and other transaction costs 1,474 37,449 26,080 85,444 Depreciation 60,634 48,586 227,364 175,821 Amortization of intangible assets 14,581 10,387 53,258 41,547 Impairments of long-lived assets 583,664 261,941 969,258 261,941 Total operating expenses 737,622 444,237 1,554,242 852,014 Operating (loss) income (311,763 ) (59,446 ) 76,000 643,084 Equity income 50,986 25,942 163,279 61,778 Other income 24 1,818 2,661 5,011 Net interest expense 67,927 46,606 256,195 115,454 (Loss) Income before income taxes (328,680 ) (78,292 ) (14,255 ) 594,419 Income tax expense 4,836 39,748 50,704 83,142 Net (loss) income (333,516 ) (118,040 ) (64,959 ) 511,277 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (64,778 ) (69,817 ) 138,784 292,879 Net (loss) income attributable to ETRN $ (268,738 ) $ (48,223 ) $ (203,743 ) $ 218,398 Earnings per share of common stock attributable to ETRN: Basic: Weighted average common stock outstanding 254,940 254,432 254,884 254,432 Net (loss) income $ (1.05 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.80 ) $ 0.86 Diluted: Weighted average common stock outstanding 254,940 254,432 254,884 255,033 Net (loss) income $ (1.05 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.80 ) $ 0.86

(1) Operating revenues included related party revenues from EQT Corporation of $278.7 million and $283.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and $1,122.6 million and $1,111.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

EQM MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (1) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Thousands, except per unit amounts) Operating revenues (2) $ 425,859 $ 384,791 $ 1,630,242 $ 1,495,098 Operating expenses: Operating and maintenance 47,907 44,676 165,367 163,451 Selling, general and administrative 27,449 41,093 110,620 121,831 Separation and other transaction costs 217 250 19,344 7,761 Depreciation 60,383 44,957 223,160 171,914 Amortization of intangibles assets 14,581 10,387 53,258 41,547 Impairments of long-lived assets 475,520 261,941 854,307 261,941 Total operating expenses 626,057 403,304 1,426,056 768,445 Operating (loss) income (200,198 ) (18,513 ) 204,186 726,653 Equity income 50,986 25,942 163,279 61,778 Other income 95 1,818 4,601 5,011 Net interest expense 56,988 45,354 209,984 122,094 Net (loss) income (206,105 ) (36,107 ) 162,082 671,348 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 4,373 — (21,291 ) 3,346 Net (loss) income attributable to EQM $ (210,478 ) $ (36,107 ) $ 183,373 $ 668,002 Calculation of limited partner common unit interest in net (loss) income: Net (loss) income attributable to EQM $ (210,478 ) $ (36,107 ) $ 183,373 $ 668,002 Less: Series A Preferred Units interest in net income (25,501 ) — (73,981 ) — Less: Pre-acquisition net income allocated to EQT — — — (164,242 ) Less: General partner interest in net income – general partner units — 1,041 — (6,104 ) Less: General partner interest in net income – IDRs — (72,674 ) — (255,927 ) Limited partner interest in net (loss) income $ (235,979 ) $ (107,740 ) $ 109,392 $ 241,729 Net (loss) income per limited partner common unit – basic $ (1.18 ) $ (0.89 ) $ 0.58 $ 2.43 Net (loss) income per limited partner common unit – diluted $ (1.18 ) $ (0.89 ) $ 0.56 $ 2.43 Weighted average limited partner common units outstanding – basic 200,484 120,475 189,085 99,303 Weighted average limited partner common units outstanding – diluted 200,484 120,475 196,085 99,303

(1) EQM’s consolidated financial statements for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 have been retrospectively recast to include the pre-acquisition results of RMP. (2) Operating revenues included related party revenues from EQT Corporation of $278.7 million and $283.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and $1,122.6 million and $1,111.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

EQM MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES GATHERING RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (1) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 FINANCIAL DATA (Thousands, except per day amounts) Firm reservation fee revenues (2) $ 149,598 $ 113,127 $ 581,118 $ 447,360 Volumetric-based fee revenues 163,295 152,503 578,813 549,710 Total operating revenues 312,893 265,630 1,159,931 997,070 Operating expenses: Operating and maintenance 28,880 24,943 96,740 79,735 Selling, general and administrative 20,457 29,088 80,822 84,001 Separation and other transaction costs 217 250 19,344 7,761 Depreciation 39,808 26,369 144,310 98,678 Amortization of intangible assets 14,581 10,387 53,258 41,547 Impairments of long-lived assets 475,520 261,941 854,307 261,941 Total operating expenses 579,463 352,978 1,248,781 573,663 Operating (loss) income $ (266,570 ) $ (87,348 ) $ (88,850 ) $ 423,407 OPERATIONAL DATA Gathering volumes (BBtu per day): Firm capacity reservation (2) 3,438 2,088 3,351 2,044 Volumetric-based services 5,016 4,900 4,493 4,445 Total gathered volumes 8,454 6,988 7,844 6,489 Capital expenditures (3)(4) $ 148,751 $ 202,179 $ 893,804 $ 717,251

(1) EQM’s consolidated financial statements for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 have been retrospectively recast to include the pre-acquisition results of RMP. (2) Includes revenues and volumes, as applicable, from contracts with MVCs. (3) Capital expenditures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include expenditures made to ETRN for the Shared Asset Transaction of approximately $0.2 million and $59.1 million, respectively. (4) Includes approximately $8.3 million and $25.9 million of capital expenditures related to noncontrolling interests in Eureka for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

EQM MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES TRANSMISSION RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 FINANCIAL DATA (Thousands, except per day amounts) Firm reservation fee revenues $ 93,518 $ 94,059 $ 356,569 $ 356,725 Volumetric-based fee revenues 7,076 7,313 33,951 30,076 Total operating revenues 100,594 101,372 390,520 386,801 Operating expenses: Operating and maintenance 10,847 12,481 33,989 39,563 Selling, general and administrative 6,239 9,601 26,865 31,936 Depreciation 13,461 12,495 51,935 49,723 Total operating expenses 30,547 34,577 112,789 121,222 Operating income $ 70,047 $ 66,795 $ 277,731 $ 265,579 Equity income $ 50,986 $ 25,942 $ 163,279 $ 61,778 OPERATIONAL DATA Transmission pipeline throughput (BBtu per day) Firm capacity reservation 2,901 3,040 2,823 2,903 Volumetric-based services 17 47 90 59 Total transmission pipeline throughput 2,918 3,087 2,913 2,962 Average contracted firm transmission reservation commitments

(BBtu per day) 4,125 4,230 3,966 3,909 Capital expenditures (1) $ 13,026 $ 29,933 $ 59,313 $ 114,450

(1) Transmission capital expenditures do not include capital contributions made to the MVP Joint Venture for the MVP and MVP Southgate projects of approximately $261.7 million and $467.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 of $774.6 million and $913.2 million, respectively.

EQM MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES WATER RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (1) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 FINANCIAL DATA (Thousands) Water services revenues $ 12,372 $ 17,789 $ 79,791 $ 111,227 Operating expenses: Operating and maintenance 8,180 7,251 34,638 44,152 Selling, general and administrative 753 2,405 2,933 5,895 Depreciation 7,114 6,093 26,915 23,513 Total operating expenses 16,047 15,749 64,486 73,560 Operating (loss) income $ (3,675 ) $ 2,040 $ 15,305 $ 37,667 OPERATIONAL DATA Water services volumes (MMgal) 296 348 1,808 2,088 Capital expenditures $ 5,967 $ 6,179 $ 37,457 $ 23,537

(1) EQM’s consolidated financial statements for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 have been retrospectively recast to include the pre-acquisition results of RMP.

EQM MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES CAPITAL EXPENDITURE SUMMARY (1) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Thousands) Expansion capital expenditures (2)(3) $ 134,981 $ 215,564 $ 925,387 $ 803,347 Maintenance capital expenditures 32,763 22,727 65,187 51,891 Total capital expenditures (4) $ 167,744 $ 238,291 $ 990,574 $ 855,238

(1) EQM’s consolidated financial statements for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 have been retrospectively recast to include the pre-acquisition results of RMP. (2) Expansion capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 do not include capital contributions made to the MVP JV of $261.7 million and $467.2 million and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 of $774.6 million and $913.2 million, respectively. (3) Expansion capital expenditures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include expenditures made to ETRN for the Shared Asset Transaction of approximately $0.2 million and $59.1 million, respectively. (4) Includes approximately $8.3 million and $25.9 million of capital expenditures related to noncontrolling interests in Eureka for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Source: Equitrans Midstream Corporation