Mahura Nichiro, New Roads School, Accor Hospitality Group Top the 2020 REBRAND 100®

Alexander Engelhardt, Vice President, Brand Management, Deutsche Telekom AG and 2020 juror noted, “To stay relevant brands must adjust to their context—evolving and reinventing themselves, and be recognizable and true to the brand’s core values. This is precisely what the REBRAND 100 competition brought to light. It is a cornucopia of superb examples of future-proof brands from all over the world—contemporary, smart, exceptionally creative.”

Projects launched between January 2017 and October 2019 were eligible. The prominent, global, multidisciplinary jury reviewed the work in 37+ industries from around the world in this round.

“My biggest takeaways are that creative trends are going global, the importance of purpose to drive brands is increasing, and brands stand out when they build their own unique brand archetype,” said 2020 juror, Fatima da Gloria, Global Brand Director, Air France-KLM Group.

Don Ryun Chang, Dean, Hongik University Graduate School of Film and Communications noted, “I was immensely impressed with the collective quality of the top entries chosen from diverse regions of an increasingly interconnected world that truly communicated the most effective brand transformations.”

Zayn Khan, CEO, Southeast Asia, Dragon Rouge added, “I was delighted to see such diverse entrants from well-funded multi-national corporations to small non-profits around the world. The most impressive cases had meaningful insights, ‘big ideas’ and great storytelling.” Anaezi Modu, REBRAND CEO and Executive Producer of the Awards agrees, “Each round of this unique, global review of brand change never disappoints.“

About REBRAND™ and the REBRAND 100® Global Awards

REBRAND is the world’s leading platform for brand transformation insights, case examples, and programs. Celebrating 15+ years of excellence, its renowned REBRAND 100® Global Awards is the most prestigious, juried recognition for repositioned brands. Featured in media like The Wall Street Journal, BBC, articles and books, results have generated the most comprehensive global library of brand change.