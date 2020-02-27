Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Operational and Financial Results













OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TUSK) today reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019:

Total revenue was $67.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, down from $113.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and down from $278.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Total revenue was $625.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, down from $1.7 billion for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $60.8 million, or $1.35 per fully diluted share, as compared to net loss of $35.7 million, or $0.79 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and net income of $68.2 million, or $1.51 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $79.0 million, or $1.76 per fully diluted share, as compared to net income of $236.0 million, or $5.24 per fully diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Adjusted net loss (as defined and reconciled below) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $26.3 million, or $0.58 per fully diluted share, as compared to adjusted net loss of $29.2 million, or $0.65 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and adjusted net income of $72.3 million, or $1.60 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $38.0 million, or $0.85 per fully diluted share, as compared to adjusted net income of $262.3 million, or $5.83 per fully diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was a loss of $10.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to a loss of $3.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and a positive $84.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was a positive $77.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, down from $547.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Arty Straehla, Mammoth’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The hiring of a new president for our infrastructure division in November 2019 has stabilized operations, attracted experienced industry leaders to key management positions and improved the performance of the business. With this management team in place, we are confident we can grow our infrastructure business given that demand for the services we offer outstrips supply. Market fundamentals are challenging for our oil field businesses. Although we believe the reported retirement of equipment across the industry is beginning to help the market, pricing and utilization for our oil field businesses remain depressed. The conversion of our pressure pumping fleets to dynamic gas blending (“DGB”) capabilities is progressing, and all three of our staffed fleets are operating.”

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth’s infrastructure services segment contributed revenues of $26.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease from $37.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and a decline from $159.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, Mammoth had a total of approximately 140 transmission and distribution crews in the continental United States.

The infrastructure segment contributed revenues of $214.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, down from $1.1 billion for the year ended December 31, 2018. Revenues for the Company’s infrastructure operations in the continental United States increased approximately 96% from $60.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 to $117.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Pressure Pumping Services

Mammoth’s pressure pumping division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $25.0 million on 989 stages for the three months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease from $44.6 million on 783 stages for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and a decrease from $72.8 million on 1,164 stages for the three months ended December 31, 2018. On average, 1.7 of our fleets were active for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to average utilization of 1.2 fleets during the three months ended September 30, 2019 and an average utilization of 3.7 fleets during the three months ended December 31, 2018.

The pressure pumping division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $246.3 million on 5,378 stages for the year ended December 31, 2019, down from $369.5 million on 6,245 stages for the year ended December 31, 2018. On average, 2.4 of our fleets were active for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 3.6 fleets for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The conversion of our pressure pumping fleets to DGB is progressing with the initial converted units expected to be field tested in the coming weeks. All three of our staffed fleets are currently operating in the northeast.

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth’s natural sand proppant division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $3.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease from $18.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and a decrease from $27.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The Company sold approximately 76,000 tons of sand during the three months ended December 31, 2019, a decline from approximately 456,000 tons sold during the three months ended September 30, 2019 and approximately 569,000 tons sold during the three months ended December 31, 2018. The Company’s average sales price for the sand sold during the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $19.95 per ton, a decrease from $26.84 per ton average sales price during the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $28.30 per ton average sales price during the three months ended December 31, 2018.

The natural sand proppant division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $99.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $168.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company sold 2.0 million tons of sand during the year ended December 31, 2019, a decline from 2.7 million tons of sand during the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company’s average sales price for the sand sold during the year ended December 31, 2019 was $29.70 per ton, a decline from $39.16 per ton average sales price during the year ended December 31, 2018.

Drilling Services

Mammoth’s drilling services division contributed revenues of $4.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease from $6.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and a decrease from $18.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The decline is primarily due to reduced utilization. The Company’s average active rigs was 0.2 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 1.0 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 4.2 for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

The drilling services division contributed revenues of $32.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $66.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company’s average active rigs decreased from 4.3 in 2018 to 1.4 in 2019.

As a result of market conditions, the Company has temporarily shut down its contract land drilling operations beginning in December 2019.

Other Services

Mammoth’s other services, including coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full service transportation and remote accommodations, contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $9.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease from $14.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and a decrease from $20.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. An average of 467 pieces of equipment were rented during the three months ended December 31, 2019, down 14% from an average of 541 pieces of equipment rented during the three months ended September 30, 2019 and down 7% from an average of 500 pieces of equipment rented for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

The Company’s other services contributed revenues of $69.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $83.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in utilization for our coil tubing business as well as reduced cementing and acidizing revenue. As a result of market conditions, the Company has temporarily shut down its cementing and acidizing operations as well as its flowback operations beginning in the third quarter of 2019.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $10.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $14.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $14.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. SG&A expenses were $51.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, down from $73.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Cash expenses: Compensation and benefits $ 3,203 $ 9,409 $ 4,777 $ 19,364 $ 42,950 Professional services 4,301 3,018 6,104 17,128 11,854 Other(a) 2,010 1,475 1,665 10,300 10,718 Total cash SG&A expense 9,514 13,902 12,546 46,792 65,522 Non-cash expenses: Bad debt provision(b) 204 (34 ) 964 1,434 (14,578 ) Equity based compensation(c) — — — — 17,487 Stock based compensation 620 915 913 3,326 4,666 Total non-cash SG&A expense 824 881 1,877 4,760 7,575 Total SG&A expense $ 10,338 $ 14,783 $ 14,423 $ 51,552 $ 73,097

a. Includes travel-related costs, IT expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.

b. During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company received payment for amounts previously reserved in 2017. As a result, during the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company reversed bad debt expense of $16.0 million recognized in 2017.

c. Represents compensation expense for non-employee awards, which were issued and are payable by certain affiliates of Wexford (the sponsor level).

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 15% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 13% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 5% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 8% for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 4% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2019, Mammoth had cash on hand totaling $5.9 million and outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $80.0 million. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had $96.1 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $8.7 million of outstanding letters of credit, resulting in total liquidity of approximately $102.0 million.

On February 26, 2020, the Company entered into a second amendment to its revolving credit facility to, among other things, (i) amend its financial covenants, as outlined below, (ii) decrease the maximum revolving advance amount from $185 million to $130 million, (iii) decrease the amount that the maximum revolving advance can be increased to (the accordion) from $350 million to $180 million, (iv) increase the applicable margin ranges from 2.00% to 2.50% per annum in the case of the alternate base rate and from 3.00% to 3.50% per annum in the case of LIBOR, (v) increase the aggregate amount of permitted asset dispositions, and (vi) permit certain sale-leaseback transactions.

The financial covenants under the revolving credit facility were amended as follows:

the minimum interest coverage ratio of 3.0 to 1.0 was eliminated;

the maximum leverage coverage ratio of 4.0 to 1.0 was eliminated for the first two fiscal quarters of 2020 and, beginning with the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020, changed to 2.5 to 1.0;

beginning with the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020, a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of at least 1.1 to 1.0 was added; and

from the effective date of February 26, 2020 through September 30, 2020, a minimum excess availability covenant of 10% of the maximum revolving advance amount was added.

As of February 26, 2020, Mammoth had $87.4 million in borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility, leaving an aggregate of $20.6 million of available borrowing capacity under this facility, after giving effect to the recent amendment that reduced the maximum revolving advance amount to $130 million. The available borrowing capacity is reduced by (i) a minimum excess availability covenant of 10% of the maximum revolving advance amount and (ii) $9.0 million of outstanding letters of credit.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth’s capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Infrastructure services(a) $ 90 $ 22,409 $ 122 $ 5,643 $ 100,701 Pressure pumping services(b) 398 9,632 2,963 14,703 33,774 Natural sand proppant services(c) 174 2,132 728 2,877 17,935 Drilling services(d) 84 1,127 146 3,156 13,398 Other(e) 125 7,113 711 9,382 26,135 Total capital expenditures $ 871 $ 42,413 $ 4,670 $ 35,761 $ 191,943

a. Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and other equipment for the periods presented.

b. Capital expenditures primarily for pressure pumping and water transfer equipment for the periods presented.

c. Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the 2019 periods presented and plant upgrades for the 2018 periods presented.

d. Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades to the Company’s rig fleet for the periods presented.

e. Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company’s rental and crude hauling businesses for the periods presented.

Explanatory Note Regarding Financial Information

The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the financial information contained in Mammoth’s Annual Reports filed on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings.

The Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer comprise the Company’s Chief Operating Decision Maker function (“CODM”). Segment information is prepared on the same basis that the CODM manages the segments, evaluates the segment financial statements and makes key operating and resource utilization decisions. Segment evaluation is determined on a quantitative basis based on a function of operating income (loss) as well as a qualitative basis, such as nature of the product and service offerings and types of customers.

Based on its assessment of Financial Accounting Standards Board guidance at December 31, 2019, the Company identified four reportable segments: infrastructure services, pressure pumping services, natural sand proppant services and drilling services. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company identified three reportable segments consisting of infrastructure services, pressure pumping services and natural sand proppant services. The Company changed its reportable segment presentation in 2019 to include its drilling services, which includes Bison Drilling and Field Services, LLC, Bison Trucking LLC, Panther Drilling Systems LLC, Mako Acquisitions LLC and White Wing Tubular LLC, as its own reportable segment based on certain quantitative thresholds. The results of the entities were previously included in the reconciling column titled “All Other” in the tables below. The financial results by segment below for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect this change in reportable segments.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 CURRENT ASSETS (in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,872 $ 67,625 Accounts receivable, net 363,053 337,460 Receivables from related parties 7,523 11,164 Inventories 17,483 21,302 Prepaid expenses 12,354 11,317 Other current assets 695 688 Total current assets 406,980 449,556 Property, plant and equipment, net 352,772 436,699 Sand reserves 68,351 71,708 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,446 — Intangible assets, net – customer relationships 583 1,711 Intangible assets, net – trade names 5,205 6,045 Goodwill 67,581 101,245 Other non-current assets 7,467 6,127 Total assets $ 952,385 $ 1,073,091 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 39,220 $ 68,843 Payables to related parties 526 370 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 40,754 59,652 Current operating lease liability 16,432 — Income taxes payable 33,465 104,958 Total current liabilities 130,397 233,823 Long-term debt 80,000 — Deferred income tax liabilities 36,873 79,309 Long-term operating lease liability 27,102 — Asset retirement obligation 4,241 3,164 Other liabilities 5,031 2,743 Total liabilities 283,644 319,039 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 45,108,545 and 44,876,649

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018 451 449 Additional paid in capital 535,094 530,919 Retained earnings 136,502 226,765 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,306 ) (4,081 ) Total equity 668,741 754,052 Total liabilities and equity $ 952,385 $ 1,073,091

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts) REVENUE Services revenue $ 57,950 $ 260,513 $ 85,783 $ 452,594 $ 1,471,085 Services revenue – related parties 6,714 9,551 15,000 102,624 118,183 Product revenue 1,724 8,063 9,710 42,105 75,766 Product revenue – related parties 1,249 71 2,924 27,689 25,050 Total revenue 67,637 278,198 113,417 625,012 1,690,084 COST AND EXPENSES Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion,

amortization and accretion of $25,872, $26,999, $25,749,

$102,901 and $106,282, respectively, for the three months

ended December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019

and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018) 68,599 151,273 91,813 451,206 961,205 Services cost of revenue – related parties (exclusive of

depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $0, $0,

$0, $0 and $0, respectively, for the three months ended

December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019

and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018) 633 240 774 4,770 5,885 Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion,

amortization and accretion of $2,626, $3,136, $4,019, $14,039

and $13,512, respectively, for the three months ended

December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019

and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018) 6,337 28,797 18,547 87,812 126,714 Selling, general and administrative 9,978 14,283 14,029 49,705 71,199 Selling, general and administrative – related parties 360 500 394 1,847 1,898 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 28,521 30,159 29,791 117,033 119,877 Impairment of goodwill 30,470 — 3,194 33,664 3,203 Impairment of other long-lived assets 4,010 4,086 3,348 7,358 5,652 Total cost and expenses 148,908 229,338 161,890 753,395 1,295,633 Operating (loss) income (81,271 ) 48,860 (48,473 ) (128,383 ) 394,451 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense, net (1,486 ) (533 ) (1,398 ) (4,958 ) (3,187 ) Other, net 7,272 (1,122 ) 6,368 42,216 (2,036 ) Total other income (expense) 5,786 (1,655 ) 4,970 37,258 (5,223 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (75,485 ) 47,205 (43,503 ) (91,125 ) 389,228 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (14,706 ) (21,002 ) (7,794 ) (12,081 ) 153,263 Net (loss) income $ (60,779 ) $ 68,207 $ (35,709 ) $ (79,044 ) $ 235,965 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of $69,

$212, ($49), ($203) and $397, respectively, for the three

months ended December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and

September 30, 2019 and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018) 282 (961 ) (213 ) 775 (1,420 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (60,497 ) $ 67,246 $ (35,922 ) $ (78,269 ) $ 234,545 Net (loss) income per share (basic) $ (1.35 ) $ 1.52 $ (0.79 ) $ (1.76 ) $ 5.27 Net (loss) income per share (diluted) $ (1.35 ) $ 1.51 $ (0.79 ) $ (1.76 ) $ 5.24 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic) 45,092 44,845 45,020 45,011 44,750 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted) 45,092 45,048 45,020 45,011 45,021 Dividends declared per share $ — 0.125 $ — $ 0.25 0.25

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (79,044 ) $ 235,965 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Equity based compensation — 17,487 Stock based compensation 4,177 5,425 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 117,033 119,877 Amortization of coil tubing strings 1,641 2,193 Amortization of debt origination costs 326 387 Bad debt expense 1,434 (14,578 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 55 947 Impairment of goodwill 33,664 3,203 Impairment of other long-lived assets 7,358 5,652 Inventory obsolescence 1,349 — Deferred income taxes (42,639 ) 52,226 Other (986 ) 16 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses: Accounts receivable, net (27,006 ) (78,840 ) Receivables from related parties 3,641 22,624 Inventories 830 (5,502 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,040 ) 1,423 Accounts payable (25,968 ) (64,966 ) Payables to related parties 156 (1,008 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (18,800 ) 15,445 Income taxes payable (71,499 ) 68,692 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (95,318 ) 386,668 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (35,417 ) (187,285 ) Purchases of property and equipment from related parties (344 ) (4,658 ) Business acquisitions — (20,824 ) Contributions to equity investee (680 ) (702 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 3,217 1,514 Net cash used in investing activities (33,224 ) (211,955 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from lines of credit 156,000 77,000 Repayments of lines of credit (76,000 ) (176,900 ) Dividends paid (11,219 ) (11,201 ) Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes (2,079 ) (292 ) Debt issuance costs — (1,199 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 66,702 (112,592 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash 87 (133 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (61,753 ) 61,988 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 67,625 5,637 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 5,872 $ 67,625 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 4,741 $ 3,212 Cash paid for income taxes $ 110,848 $ 32,757 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 2,303 $ 11,908 Right-of-use assets obtained for financing lease liabilities $ 3,721 $ —

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS (in thousands) Three months ended December 31, 2019 Infrastructure Pressure

Pumping Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 26,618 $ 24,515 $ 2,974 $ 4,637 $ 8,893 $ — $ 67,637 Intersegment revenues — 442 — 14 362 (818 ) — Total revenue 26,618 24,957 2,974 4,651 9,255 (818 ) 67,637 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 30,988 20,891 6,162 6,934 10,594 — 75,569 Intersegment cost of revenues — 339 28 160 291 (818 ) — Total cost of revenue 30,988 21,230 6,190 7,094 10,885 (818 ) 75,569 Selling, general and administrative 5,516 1,449 792 1,042 1,539 — 10,338 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 7,961 9,996 2,627 3,389 4,548 — 28,521 Impairment of goodwill 434 23,423 2,684 — 3,929 — 30,470 Impairment of other long-lived assets — — — 2,955 1,055 — 4,010 Operating loss (18,281 ) (31,141 ) (9,319 ) (9,829 ) (12,701 ) — (81,271 ) Interest expense, net 665 318 48 227 228 — 1,486 Other (income) expense, net (7,679 ) 574 — 14 (181 ) — (7,272 ) Loss before income taxes $ (11,267 ) $ (32,033 ) $ (9,367 ) $ (10,070 ) $ (12,748 ) $ — $ (75,485 )

Three months ended December 31, 2018 Infrastructure Pressure

Pumping Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 159,610 $ 72,219 $ 8,133 $ 18,082 $ 20,154 $ — $ 278,198 Intersegment revenues — 560 19,273 191 630 (20,654 ) — Total revenue 159,610 72,779 27,406 18,273 20,784 (20,654 ) 278,198 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 75,486 39,601 28,796 16,388 20,039 — 180,310 Intersegment cost of revenues — 19,787 253 274 313 (20,627 ) — Total cost of revenue 75,486 59,388 29,049 16,662 20,352 (20,627 ) 180,310 Selling, general and administrative 9,689 1,768 1,170 1,137 1,019 — 14,783 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 7,425 10,952 3,138 4,201 4,443 — 30,159 Impairment of other long-lived assets 308 — — 3,778 — — 4,086 Operating income (loss) 66,702 671 (5,951 ) (7,505 ) (5,030 ) (27 ) 48,860 Interest expense, net 82 177 40 122 112 — 533 Other expense, net 60 340 304 395 23 — 1,122 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 66,560 $ 154 $ (6,295 ) $ (8,022 ) $ (5,165 ) $ (27 ) $ 47,205

Three months ended September 30, 2019 Infrastructure Pressure Pumping Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 37,289 $ 43,887 $ 12,634 $ 6,065 $ 13,542 $ — $ 113,417 Intersegment revenues — 725 5,727 58 417 (6,927 ) — Total revenue 37,289 44,612 18,361 6,123 13,959 (6,927 ) 113,417 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 36,940 33,059 18,547 7,203 15,385 — 111,134 Intersegment cost of revenues — 6,054 326 185 362 (6,927 ) — Total cost of revenue 36,940 39,113 18,873 7,388 15,747 (6,927 ) 111,134 Selling, general and administrative 7,322 3,669 1,314 910 1,208 — 14,423 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 7,953 10,176 4,022 3,096 4,544 — 29,791 Impairment of goodwill — — — — 3,194 3,194 Impairment of other long-lived assets — — — — 3,348 — 3,348 Operating income (loss) (14,926 ) (8,346 ) (5,848 ) (5,271 ) (14,082 ) — (48,473 ) Interest expense, net 599 316 43 220 220 — 1,398 Other expense, net (6,239 ) (3 ) 99 (101 ) (124 ) — (6,368 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ (9,286 ) $ (8,659 ) $ (5,990 ) $ (5,390 ) $ (14,178 ) $ — $ (43,503 )

Year ended December 31, 2019 Infrastructure Pressure

Pumping Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 214,449 $ 241,972 $ 69,794 $ 31,728 $ 67,069 $ — $ 625,012 Intersegment revenues — 4,378 29,796 498 2,231 (36,903 ) — Total revenue 214,449 246,350 99,590 32,226 69,300 (36,903 ) 625,012 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 171,756 177,997 87,637 35,963 70,435 — 543,788 Intersegment cost of revenues — 31,727 2,542 846 1,848 (36,963 ) — Total cost of revenue 171,756 209,724 90,179 36,809 72,283 (36,963 ) 543,788 Selling, general and administrative 25,390 10,993 5,006 4,160 6,003 — 51,552 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 31,451 40,240 14,050 13,255 18,037 — 117,033 Impairment of goodwill 434 23,423 2,684 — 7,123 — 33,664 Impairment of other long-lived assets — — — 2,955 4,403 — 7,358 Operating (loss) income (14,582 ) (38,030 ) (12,329 ) (24,953 ) (38,549 ) 60 (128,383 ) Interest expense, net 1,689 1,283 193 907 886 — 4,958 Other (income) expense, net (42,787 ) 580 67 (109 ) 33 — (42,216 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 26,516 $ (39,893 ) $ (12,589 ) $ (25,751 ) $ (39,468 ) $ 60 $ (91,125 )

Year ended December 31, 2018 Infrastructure Pressure

Pumping Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 1,082,371 $ 362,491 $ 100,816 $ 66,237 $ 78,169 $ — $ 1,690,084 Intersegment revenues — 7,001 67,459 416 5,541 (80,417 ) — Total revenue 1,082,371 369,492 168,275 66,653 83,710 (80,417 ) 1,690,084 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 608,017 223,296 126,714 60,248 75,529 — 1,093,804 Intersegment cost of revenues 2,583 70,365 6,103 554 785 (80,390 ) — Total cost of revenue 610,600 293,661 132,817 60,802 76,314 (80,390 ) 1,093,804 Selling, general and administrative 27,126 29,761 6,218 5,343 4,649 — 73,097 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,516 51,487 13,519 18,233 16,122 — 119,877 Impairment of goodwill — — — — 3,203 — 3,203 Impairment of other long-lived assets 308 143 — 3,966 1,235 — 5,652 Operating income (loss) 423,821 (5,560 ) 15,721 (21,691 ) (17,813 ) (27 ) 394,451 Interest expense, net 423 1,171 234 835 524 — 3,187 Other expense (income), net 573 434 525 461 43 — 2,036 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 422,825 $ (7,165 ) $ 14,962 $ (22,987 ) $ (18,380 ) $ (27 ) $ 389,228

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company’s financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of other long-lived assets, inventory obsolescence charges, acquisition related costs, public offering costs, equity based compensation, stock based compensation, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of the (gain) or loss on disposal of long-lived assets) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth’s operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. Mammoth’s computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company’s segments (in thousands):

Consolidated

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income: 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Net (loss) income $ (60,779 ) $ 68,207 $ (35,709 ) $ (79,044 ) $ 235,965 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization expense 28,521 30,159 29,791 117,033 119,877 Impairment of goodwill 30,470 — 3,194 33,664 3,203 Impairment of other long-lived assets 4,010 4,086 3,348 7,358 5,652 Inventory obsolescence charges — — 1,349 1,349 — Acquisition related costs — 61 — 45 191 Public offering costs — (10 ) — — 982 Equity based compensation — — — — 17,487 Stock based compensation 811 1,094 1,134 4,177 5,425 Interest expense, net 1,486 533 1,398 4,958 3,187 Other (income) expense, net (7,272 ) 1,122 (6,368 ) (42,216 ) 2,036 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (14,706 ) (21,002 ) (7,794 ) (12,081 ) 153,263 Interest on trade accounts receivable 7,174 — 5,896 42,040 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,285 ) $ 84,250 $ (3,761 ) $ 77,283 $ 547,268

Infrastructure Services

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income: 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Net (loss) income $ (14,005 ) $ 141,875 $ (10,763 ) $ 17,108 $ 319,940 Depreciation and amortization expense 7,961 7,425 7,953 31,451 20,516 Impairment of goodwill 434 — — 434 — Impairment of other long-lived assets — 308 — — 308 Acquisition related costs — 61 — 12 58 Public offering costs — (10 ) — — 473 Stock based compensation 183 470 217 870 2,089 Interest expense 665 82 599 1,689 423 Other (income) expense, net (7,679 ) 60 (6,239 ) (42,787 ) 573 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,738 (75,315 ) 1,477 9,408 102,885 Interest on trade accounts receivable 7,174 — 5,896 42,040 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,529 ) $ 74,956 $ (860 ) $ 60,225 $ 447,265

Pressure Pumping Services

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income: 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Net (loss) income $ (32,033 ) $ 154 $ (8,659 ) $ (39,893 ) $ (7,165 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 9,996 10,952 10,176 40,240 51,487 Impairment of goodwill 23,423 — — 23,423 — Impairment of other long-lived assets — — — — 143 Acquisition related costs — — — 18 39 Public offering costs — — — — 264 Equity based compensation — — — — 17,487 Stock based compensation 297 318 503 1,700 1,612 Interest expense 318 177 316 1,283 1,171 Other (income) expense, net 574 340 (3 ) 580 434 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,575 $ 11,941 $ 2,333 $ 27,351 $ 65,472

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income: 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Net (loss) income $ (9,367 ) $ (6,295 ) $ (5,990 ) $ (12,589 ) $ 14,962 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization expense 2,627 3,138 4,022 14,050 13,519 Impairment of goodwill 2,684 — — 2,684 — Acquisition related costs — — — 8 (38 ) Public offering costs — — — — 144 Stock based compensation 156 181 216 812 783 Interest expense 48 40 43 193 234 Other expense (income), net — 304 99 67 525 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,852 ) $ (2,632 ) $ (1,610 ) $ 5,225 $ 30,129

Drilling Services

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income: 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Net (loss) income $ (10,070 ) $ (8,022 ) $ (5,390 ) $ (25,751 ) $ (22,987 ) Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization expense 3,389 4,201 3,096 13,255 18,233 Impairment of other long-lived assets 2,955 3,778 — 2,955 3,966 Acquisition related costs — — — 2 — Public offering costs — — — — 45 Stock based compensation 82 36 91 361 576 Interest expense 227 122 220 907 835 Other expense (income), net 14 395 (101 ) (109 ) 461 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,403 ) $ 510 $ (2,084 ) $ (8,380 ) $ 1,129

Other Services(a)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss: 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Net loss $ 4,695 $ (59,478 ) $ (4,907 ) $ (17,980 ) $ (68,758 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 4,548 4,443 4,544 18,037 16,122 Impairment of goodwill 3,929 — 3,194 7,123 3,203 Impairment of other long-lived assets 1,055 — 3,348 4,403 1,235 Inventory obsolescence charges — — 1,349 1,349 — Acquisition related costs — — — 5 132 Public offering costs — — — — 56 Stock based compensation 93 89 107 434 365 Interest expense, net 228 112 220 886 524 Other (income) expense, net (181 ) 23 (124 ) 33 43 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (17,443 ) 54,313 (9,271 ) (21,488 ) 50,378 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,076 ) $ (498 ) $ (1,540 ) $ (7,198 ) $ 3,300

a. Includes results for Mammoth’s coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full service transportation and remote accommodations services and corporate related activities. The Company’s corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted (Loss) Earnings per Share

Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management to evaluate the Company’s operating and financial performance. Management believes these measures provide meaningful information about the Company’s performance by excluding certain non-cash charges, such as impairment expense and equity based compensation, that may not be indicative of the Company’s ongoing operating results. Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted (loss) earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted (loss) earnings per share to the GAAP financial measures of net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share for the periods specified.