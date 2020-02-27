Reuters Insider – Reuters Today: COVID-19, Standard Chartered, Anheuser-Busch Inbev, Easyjet, Qiagen













Good morning and welcome to Reuters Today. I'm Angeline Ong. The coronavirus-led selling remains in play. Fears that that the outbreak could really cripple global growth is gripping the markets. There are more new cases reported outside of China than within the country. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has called on all governments to step up their preparedness to face off the threat. The STOXX 600 has shed roughly $700 billion in value this week alone. Let's take a look at the chart for you and it looks like they haven't bottomed out yet. All down arrows as you can see there, especially the DAX down by more than 0.5%. Now let's be clear though, no one is calling the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic yet. The WHO have also yet to say that the coronavirus has moved towards a pandemic phase. But Australia's Prime Minister says it's not waiting and it's putting an emergency response plan in place.

Based on the expert medical advice that we've received, there is every indication that the world will soon enter a pandemic phase of the coronavirus. Now as a result, we've agreed today and initiated the implementation of the coronavirus emergency response plan. So while WHO is yet to declare the nature of the coronavirus and its move towards a pandemic phase, we believe that the risk of a global pandemic is very much upon us.

Now Standard Chartered warned its major earnings targets will take longer to meet as the coronavirus epidemic adds to headwinds in its main markets of China and Hong Kong. Asset quality will also worsen in the near-term. Standard Chartered booked a robust 46% jump in annual profit but it looks like investors are focused on the virus impact headline. Standard Chartered shares sliding, as you can see there. Anheuser-Busch InBev shares losing its fizz after saying growth will be muted this year due in part to the outbreak. It also saw weaker-than-expected demand in Brazil. The maker of Budweiser is looking at a 10% slide in its first-quarter profit after a weaker-than-expected finish to 2019. Anheuser-Busch Inbev sells more Budweiser in China than in the United States. And Lafarge Holcim – the world's biggest cement maker – says conditions in most of its markets will be solid except China. And this is even before of the impact of the coronavirus. Sales growth is seen rising 3%-5% in 2020. The company also upped its target to boost its recurring operating profit by at least 7% from 5%. Now travel stocks are once again taking a pummeling. Easyjet opened down by around 9%. Banks, too, are taking a hit because of fears of a pandemic. Barclays down more than 5% now, just under 5%. And Safran, the French maker of jet engines is lower after a profit warning partly due to the grounding of the 737 MAX. Now stocks on the rise include Germany's Qiagen. It says it shipped a newly developed test kit, which detects the novel coronavirus, to four hospitals in China for evaluation. London-listed BATM has surged after announcing it, too, has developed a new diagnostics kit for the virus. And the Frankfurt-trading breathing-protection equipment maker Draegerwerk is the sole gainer on Germany's DAX. Now oil prices also eased, a fifth session in a row. Concerns about the outbreak denting demand has been weighing on prices. And OPEC+ members are still taking a wait and see approach before doing anything about its supply. And that's it from your Reuters today. I'm Angeline Ong and this is Reuters.