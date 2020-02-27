Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: COVID-19, Microsoft, Gilead, Square, Oil













Description: The global stock sell-off continues as the focus turns to the spread of coronavirus outside China. Microsoft expects its Windows unit to be affected by the impact of the outbreak. Gilead Sciences starts two late-stage trials to test its drug for coronavirus. Square's quarterly profit beat the street. Oil prices slide a fifth consecutive session. Short Link:

Video Transcript:

Good morning. I'm Angeline Ong And this is your US morning call. The sell-off isn't over. US investors likely to see red again when Wall Street reopened. Let's take a look at the board for you, down arrow there, as you can see. And this comes after many sessions of selling behind this recent bout. The spread of Coronavirus outside of China and more evidence that the outbreak is curtailing big business events – this, after the Mobile World Congress was shelved. Now the Geneva Watch Fair has been canceled. Baselworld is still on though. Payne Capital's President says there could be more pain for stocks to come.

Still hearing, maybe more anecdotally, people saying like, "Hey, I wouldn't mind getting in here and taking advantage of the dip." And that's not usually indicative of a bottom. You need people saying, "Oh, I just can't put my money on the market here." That's usually a better sign now. That's more anecdotal, there's little less science to that, more art. So I think just based on that complacency, you could see some more selling here. Now, President Trump has said that the US may have to restrict travel to Italy and South Korea and other countries in the future, but now was not the right time. Meanwhile, Australia's Olympic team Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman acknowledged the coronavirus was a serious concern. But athletes are being instructed to prepare as if they were going to Tokyo as scheduled.

There's no doubt at the moment that our title focus is on the game, it's happening on July 24. Every indication we have from the IOC is that the games are proceeding and that's the way we're working. We're not developing any other plans along the way.

Now let's take a look at the corporate impact now.

Microsoft shares sliding in pre-market after the company said it sees its Windows unit missing its third quarter sales outlook due to the coronavirus impact. Gilead Sciences shares one to watch as well. It's starting two late-stage trials to test its experimental anti-viral drug remdesivir in patients with cases of illness caused by coronavirus. And Square's profits have beat the street. Gross payment volume jumped 25%. The payments processor has been earning more from its subscription and services business, especially from cash app. And just to check on the oil prices too, because they've eased a fifth session in a row now. Concerns about the outbreak hurting demand has been weighing on prices. Plus, OPEC members are still taking a wait-and-see approach and have not done anything to supply just yet. And that's today's morning call. I'm Angeline Ong and this is Reuters.