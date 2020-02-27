RigNet Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Date and Earnings Call Information













HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings results after the NASDAQ Exchange closes Wednesday, March 4, 2019. This release will be followed by an earnings call for investors on Thursday, March 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss RigNet’s fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. The call will be hosted by RigNet President and CEO, Steven Pickett.

US and Canadian callers can access the call over the telephone by dialing +1 (877) 845-0777. For international callers, the number is +1 (760) 298-5090. Interested parties can also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the earnings call by logging onto RigNet’s website at www.rig.net in the Investors — Webcasts and Presentation section. A conference-call replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

