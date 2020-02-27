TriMas Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results













BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

TriMas Highlights

Increased 2019 net sales from continuing operations by 2.6% to $723.5 million, driven by acquisitions in TriMas’ Packaging group and solid growth in the TriMas Aerospace group

Delivered fourth quarter diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.30, while adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations (1) was $0.31, achieving high end of the previously provided full year 2019 EPS range of $1.40 to $1.45

was $0.31, achieving high end of the previously provided full year 2019 EPS range of $1.40 to $1.45 Repurchased more than 1.2 million shares, or approximately 2.7% of its outstanding common stock, during 2019, while increasing the Company’s share repurchase authorization to $150 million

Signed agreements to acquire RSA Engineered Products, a manufacturer of complex, highly-engineered products used in aerospace and defense applications, and Rapak, a provider of bag-in-box packaging product lines

Successfully completed the sale of its Lamons business, reducing the Company’s exposure to the oil and gas market from nearly 25% to less than 5% of sales

Fourth Quarter 2019

TriMas reported fourth quarter net sales of $170.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to $170.1 million in fourth quarter 2018. The Company reported operating profit of $20.8 million in fourth quarter 2019 compared to $23.0 million in fourth quarter 2018. Adjusting for Special Items(1) related to transaction diligence costs, restructuring costs and the reversal of a contingent liability, fourth quarter 2019 adjusted operating profit was $21.2 million compared to $23.2 million in the prior year period, as the impact of slightly higher sales was more than offset by a less favorable product sales mix, higher freight costs and increased conversion costs.

The Company reported fourth quarter 2019 income from continuing operations of $13.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $14.9 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in fourth quarter 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted income from continuing operations(1) was $13.9 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $15.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Full Year 2019

For the full year 2019, TriMas reported net sales of $723.5 million, an increase of 2.6% compared to $705.0 million in 2018, primarily as a result of two acquisitions in the TriMas Packaging group and organic growth in the TriMas Aerospace group. The Company reported operating profit of $91.2 million in 2019 compared to $108.8 million in 2018. Adjusting for Special Items(1), 2019 adjusted operating profit was $96.2 million compared to $101.5 million in the prior year.

The Company reported full year income from continuing operations of $61.9 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, compared to $73.7 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, in 2018. Full year 2019 adjusted income from continuing operations(1) was $66.2 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, as compared to $69.8 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, in 2018.

“Throughout the past year, we have made significant strides to reposition TriMas,” said Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer. “In December, we completed the sale of Lamons, further focusing TriMas on our highest value proposition businesses and significantly decreasing our exposure to the oil and gas market to under 5% of sales. In addition to the two acquisitions in the Packaging group in 2019, we also recently announced our agreement to acquire Rapak with its bag-in-box dispensing innovative product lines. Separately, we announced the acquisition of RSA Engineered Products, which expands our aerospace presence into environmental control system applications, the defense and business jet markets, and aerospace aftermarket.”

“While taking significant strategic actions to focus TriMas on the more attractive packaging and aerospace markets, we have also increased our cadence of buying back shares, acquiring 2.7% of our total shares outstanding during 2019. In addition, we increased TriMas’ share repurchase authorization to $150 million, enabling us to continue to return capital to our shareholders. We remain committed to allocating capital on a balanced basis, while maintaining a solid balance sheet.”

“During the fourth quarter, we achieved sales growth due to the continued strength of our aerospace fastener business and recent acquisitions. However, fourth quarter sales were softer than planned, primarily across the North American industrial end markets which we serve in our Packaging and Specialty Products segments. Despite lower sales levels, less favorable mix and increased expedited freight costs, we achieved fourth quarter and full year adjusted EPS from continuing operations(1) of $0.31 and $1.45, respectively, with the full year level at the high end of the previously provided range of $1.40 to $1.45. We will continue to take actions to drive long-term performance under the TriMas Business Model.”

“In 2020, our objective remains to execute against our long-term growth strategy of operating under the TriMas Business Model, driving growth through innovation and capitalizing on opportunities through manufacturing efficacy, while continuing a disciplined approach to capital allocation. For the full year, we anticipate sales growth of 9% to 11% compared to 2019, with organic sales growth of approximately 1.5% to 2.5%, assuming constant currency, and free cash flow conversion greater than 100% of net income. We expect full year 2020 diluted EPS to range between $1.50 to $1.60 per share, an increase at the midpoint of approximately 7% compared to 2019. We remain excited about our prospects for the future,” Amato concluded.

Financial Position

During the fourth quarter 2019, the Company purchased 506,522 shares of its outstanding common stock for approximately $15.6 million, bringing the total for the year ended December 31, 2019 to 1,230,050 shares, or approximately 2.7% of its outstanding common stock, for approximately $36.7 million. As previously announced, TriMas’ Board of Directors authorized an increase in the Company’s share repurchase program in November 2019, enabling the Company to purchase up to $150 million of its outstanding common stock. As of December 31, 2019, $101.1 million remained available under the repurchase authorization.

TriMas ended 2019 with $172.5 million of cash on hand, $456.4 million of cash and aggregate availability under its revolving credit facility, and a leverage ratio of 1.3x as defined in the Company’s credit agreement. TriMas reported total debt of $294.7 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $293.6 million as of December 31, 2018. The Company ended the quarter with Net Debt(2) of $122.2 million, a decrease of $63.2 million compared to $185.4 million as of December 31, 2018, primarily as a result of the net proceeds from the divestiture of Lamons less the cash used for share repurchases and acquisitions.

The Company reported net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations of $35.1 million for fourth quarter 2019, consistent with $35.5 million generated in fourth quarter 2018. On a full year basis, TriMas reported net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations of $95.7 million compared to $110.8 million for 2018. As a result, the Company reported Free Cash Flow(3) of $28.3 million for fourth quarter 2019 compared to $26.9 million in fourth quarter 2018. For 2019, TriMas reported Free Cash Flow of $71.0 million compared to $89.2 million in 2018. The Company exceeded its previously provided 2019 Free Cash Flow guidance of greater than 100% of income from continuing operations. Please see Appendix I for further details.

Fourth Quarter Segment Results – From Continuing Operations

Packaging (Approximately 54% of TriMas 2019 net sales)

TriMas’ Packaging segment, which consists primarily of the Rieke®, Taplast™ and Stolz brands, develops and manufactures specialty dispensing and closure products for applications in the health, beauty and home care, food and beverage, and industrial packaging markets. Net sales for the fourth quarter increased 4.9% compared to the year ago period, as a result of incremental sales related to the acquisitions of Taplast and Plastic Srl, and higher sales of dispenser products sold predominantly into North American health and beauty applications. These increases were partially offset by lower sales of certain North American beverage pump dispensers and food closure applications, continued lower demand for industrial products in North America and the impact of unfavorable currency exchange. Fourth quarter operating profit increased as a result of a reversal of a contingent liability during the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter adjusted operating profit and the related operating margin percentage were lower, as the impact of higher sales was more than offset by a less favorable product sales mix, as well as temporary production inefficiencies and higher expedited freight costs related to products experiencing high demand. In addition to the Taplast and Plastic Srl acquisitions that closed in early 2019, the Company also recently announced an agreement to acquire Rapak, a designer and manufacturer of bag-in-box product lines and related filling equipment.

Aerospace (Approximately 23% of TriMas 2019 net sales)

TriMas’ Aerospace segment, which includes the Monogram Aerospace Fasteners™, Allfast Fastening Systems® and Mac Fasteners™ brands, develops, qualifies and manufactures highly-engineered, precision fasteners to serve the aerospace market. Net sales for the fourth quarter increased 6.6% compared to the year ago period, due to steady demand levels for fastener products. Fourth quarter operating profit and the related margin percentage increased primarily due to higher sales levels and improved production efficiencies. In January 2020, the Company announced its agreement to acquire RSA Engineered Products (RSA), a manufacturer of complex, highly-engineered and proprietary air ducting products, connectors and related components for air management systems used in aerospace and defense applications. In connection with this planned acquisition, TriMas will organizationally reposition its Martinic Engineering business into the Aerospace segment in 2020, given anticipated manufacturing synergies that exist between these two businesses.

Specialty Products (Approximately 23% of TriMas 2019 net sales)

TriMas’ Specialty Products segment, which includes the Norris Cylinder™, Arrow® Engine and Martinic Engineering™ brands, designs, manufactures and distributes highly-engineered steel cylinders, wellhead engines and compression systems, and machined components for use within the industrial, aerospace, and oil and gas markets. Fourth quarter net sales decreased 14.5% compared to the year ago period, as a result of lower sales of industrial high pressure cylinders due to the impact of reduced North American compressed gas commercial activity and customer consolidation, and engines and compressors used in oil and gas upstream applications. Fourth quarter operating profit and the related margin level decreased, as a result of the impact of lower sales and the related lower fixed cost absorption. As noted above, TriMas will organizationally reposition its Martinic Engineering business into the Aerospace segment in 2020.

Discontinued Operations

On December 20, 2019, the Company completed the sale of its Lamons business, a provider of industrial sealing and fastener solutions for the oil and gas market, for a purchase price of approximately $135 million. The results of operations of Lamons, which was previously reported in the Specialty Products segment, as well as the one-time costs incurred in connection with the sale, are included in discontinued operations for all periods presented.

2020 Modification to Reporting Segments

Effective with the first quarter of 2020, the Company will report its Martinic Engineering business in the Aerospace segment. This operation was previously reported in the Specialty Products segment. As a result of the pending acquisition of RSA, the move of Martinic Engineering under TriMas Aerospace’s leadership will facilitate a more rapid approach to achieving anticipated synergies from the RSA acquisition and allow the Company to better leverage manufacturing competencies and resources across these businesses.

Outlook

The Company is estimating that 2020 sales growth will be 9% to 11% compared to 2019, with organic sales growth of approximately 1.5% to 2.5%, assuming constant currency. The Company expects full year 2020 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be between $1.50 to $1.60 per share. In addition, the Company is targeting 2020 Free Cash Flow(3) to be greater than 100% of net income.

“We are optimistic about the long-term prospects of our now more focused TriMas portfolio of businesses, despite certain end market and geopolitical uncertainties. Our global teams remain committed to managing our businesses within a culture of operational excellence, while utilizing the tools of Kaizen to drive sustainable improvements,” said Amato.

All of the above amounts considered as 2020 guidance are after adjusting for any current or future amounts that may be considered Special Items. The inability to predict the amount and timing of the impacts of these Special Items makes a detailed reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures impracticable.(4)

About TriMas

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers primarily in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial end markets, with approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the end markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

TriMas Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 172,470 $ 108,150 Receivables, net 108,860 97,170 Inventories 132,660 127,160 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,050 6,900 Current assets, discontinued operations — 72,430 Total current assets 434,040 411,810 Property and equipment, net 214,330 171,950 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,850 — Goodwill 334,640 316,650 Other intangibles, net 161,390 167,890 Deferred income taxes 500 1,080 Other assets 19,950 8,200 Non-current assets, discontinued operations — 22,940 Total assets $ 1,192,700 $ 1,100,520 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 72,670 $ 67,420 Accrued liabilities 42,020 43,890 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 5,100 — Current liabilities, discontinued operations — 30,420 Total current liabilities 119,790 141,730 Long-term debt, net 294,690 293,560 Operating lease liabilities 23,100 — Deferred income taxes 16,830 3,330 Other long-term liabilities 40,810 39,220 Non-current liabilities, discontinued operations — 2,230 Total liabilities 495,220 480,070 Total shareholders’ equity 697,480 620,450 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,192,700 $ 1,100,520

TriMas Corporation Consolidated Statement of Income (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) Net sales $ 170,920 $ 170,090 $ 723,530 $ 705,030 Cost of sales (126,590 ) (122,420 ) (529,630 ) (504,920 ) Gross profit 44,330 47,670 193,900 200,110 Selling, general and administrative expenses (23,440 ) (24,700 ) (102,530 ) (91,210 ) Net loss on dispositions of assets (100 ) (20 ) (150 ) (90 ) Operating profit 20,790 22,950 91,220 108,810 Other expense, net: Interest expense (3,500 ) (3,250 ) (13,950 ) (13,910 ) Other income (expense), net (260 ) 80 990 (2,540 ) Other expense, net (3,760 ) (3,170 ) (12,960 ) (16,450 ) Income before income tax expense 17,030 19,780 78,260 92,360 Income tax expense (3,600 ) (4,840 ) (16,320 ) (18,650 ) Income from continuing operations 13,430 14,940 61,940 73,710 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 24,970 1,770 36,680 9,590 Net income $ 38,400 $ 16,710 $ 98,620 $ 83,300 Basic earnings per share: Continuing operations $ 0.30 $ 0.33 $ 1.37 $ 1.61 Discontinued operations 0.56 0.04 0.81 0.21 Net income per share $ 0.86 $ 0.37 $ 2.18 $ 1.82 Weighted average common shares – basic 44,868,503 45,747,659 45,303,659 45,824,555 Diluted earnings per share: Continuing operations $ 0.30 $ 0.32 $ 1.36 $ 1.60 Discontinued operations 0.55 0.04 0.80 0.20 Net income per share $ 0.85 $ 0.36 $ 2.16 $ 1.80 Weighted average common shares – diluted 45,144,353 46,085,202 45,595,154 46,170,464

TriMas Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Dollars in thousands) Twelve months ended

December 31, 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 98,620 $ 83,300 Income from discontinued operations 36,680 9,590 Income from continuing operations 61,940 73,710 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities, net of acquisition impact: Loss on dispositions of assets 150 90 Depreciation 24,870 22,230 Amortization of intangible assets 18,630 18,260 Amortization of debt issue costs 1,130 1,290 Deferred income taxes 2,100 5,810 Non-cash compensation expense 6,450 7,170 (Increase) decrease in receivables 3,280 (9,570 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories 740 (14,680 ) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets (6,930 ) 8,790 Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (12,780 ) (2,330 ) Other operating activities (3,870 ) 10 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 95,710 110,780 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities of discontinued operations (20,110 ) 18,540 Net cash provided by operating activities 75,600 129,320 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (29,670 ) (23,420 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (67,090 ) — Net proceeds from dispositions of businesses, property and equipment 128,080 60 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities of continuing operations 31,320 (23,360 ) Net cash used for investing activities of discontinued operations (2,240 ) (1,440 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 29,080 (24,800 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit and accounts receivable facilities 189,060 59,060 Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit and accounts receivable facilities (189,340 ) (68,490 ) Payments to purchase common stock (36,740 ) (12,140 ) Shares surrendered upon exercise and vesting of equity awards to cover taxes (3,340 ) (2,380 ) Net cash used for financing activities of continuing operations (40,360 ) (23,950 ) Net cash provided by financing activities of discontinued operations — — Net cash used for financing activities (40,360 ) (23,950 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents: Increase for the year 64,320 80,570 At beginning of year 108,150 27,580 At end of year $ 172,470 $ 108,150 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 12,430 $ 13,800 Cash paid for income taxes $ 44,020 $ 7,380

Appendix I

TriMas Corporation

Additional Information Regarding Special Items Impacting

Reported GAAP Financial Measures

Continuing Operations

(Unaudited – dollars in thousands) Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Packaging Net sales $ 94,030 $ 89,660 $ 392,340 $ 368,200 Operating profit $ 20,750 $ 20,140 $ 80,770 $ 84,590 Special Items to consider in evaluating operating profit: Reversal of a contingent deferred purchase price liability (3,950 ) — (3,950 ) — Purchase accounting costs — — 1,280 — Business restructuring and severance costs 2,700 — 3,060 — Adjusted operating profit $ 19,500 $ 20,140 $ 81,160 $ 84,590 Aerospace Net sales $ 41,130 $ 38,600 $ 164,840 $ 156,380 Operating profit $ 7,420 $ 6,210 $ 28,400 $ 24,930 Special Items to consider in evaluating operating profit: Business restructuring and severance costs — 250 440 250 Adjusted operating profit $ 7,420 $ 6,460 $ 28,840 $ 25,180 Specialty Products Net sales $ 35,760 $ 41,830 $ 166,350 $ 180,450 Operating profit $ 2,530 $ 5,530 $ 16,550 $ 23,350 Special Items to consider in evaluating operating profit: Business restructuring and severance costs 200 — 200 560 Adjusted operating profit $ 2,730 $ 5,530 $ 16,750 $ 23,910 Corporate Expenses Operating loss $ (9,910 ) $ (8,930 ) $ (34,500 ) $ (24,060 ) Special Items to consider in evaluating operating loss: M&A diligence and transaction costs 1,440 — 3,960 — Reversal of legacy related party liability $ — $ — $ — $ (8,150 ) Adjusted operating loss $ (8,470 ) $ (8,930 ) $ (30,540 ) $ (32,210 ) Total Company Net sales $ 170,920 $ 170,090 $ 723,530 $ 705,030 Operating profit $ 20,790 $ 22,950 $ 91,220 $ 108,810 Total Special Items to consider in evaluating operating profit 390 250 4,990 (7,340 ) Adjusted operating profit $ 21,180 $ 23,200 $ 96,210 $ 101,470

Appendix I

TriMas Corporation

Additional Information Regarding Special Items Impacting

Reported GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited – dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income from continuing operations, as reported $ 13,430 $ 14,940 $ 61,940 $ 73,710 Special Items to consider in evaluating quality of income from continuing operations: M&A diligence and transaction costs 1,440 — 3,960 — Business restructuring and severance costs 2,900 160 3,700 1,180 Purchase accounting costs — — 1,280 — Reversal of a contingent deferred purchase price liability (3,950 ) — (3,950 ) — Reversal of legacy related party liability — — — (8,150 ) Defined benefit pension plan settlement charge — — — 2,500 Tax reform adjustments (1) — 700 — (400 ) Income tax effect of Special Items (2) 120 (90 ) (740 ) 960 Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 13,940 $ 15,710 $ 66,190 $ 69,800 Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as reported $ 0.30 $ 0.32 $ 1.36 $ 1.60 Special Items to consider in evaluating quality of EPS from continuing operations: M&A diligence and transaction costs 0.03 — 0.09 — Business restructuring and severance costs 0.07 — 0.08 0.03 Purchase accounting costs — — 0.03 — Reversal of a contingent deferred purchase price liability (0.09 ) — (0.09 ) — Reversal of legacy related party liability — — — (0.18 ) Defined benefit pension plan settlement charge — — — 0.05 Tax reform adjustments (1) — 0.02 — (0.01 ) Income tax effect of Special Items (2) — — (0.02 ) 0.02 Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 1.45 $ 1.51 Weighted-average shares outstanding 45,144,353 46,085,202 45,595,154 46,170,464

(1) In 2018, the Company finalized its accounting related to foreign earnings and recognized approximately $0.7 million of additional tax obligation in the three months ended December 31, 2018. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the Company recognized a net tax benefit of $0.4 million associated with finalizing its estimates of the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. (2) Income tax effect of Special Items is calculated on an item-by-item basis, utilizing the tax rate in the jurisdiction where the Special Item occurred. For the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, the income tax effect of Special Items varied from the tax rate inherent in the Company’s reported GAAP results, primarily as a result of certain discrete items that occurred during the period for GAAP reporting purposes.

Appendix I

TriMas Corporation

Additional Information Regarding Special Items Impacting

Reported GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited – dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, 2019 2018 As

reported Special

Items As

adjusted As

reported Special

Items As

adjusted Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 35,100 $ 830 $ 35,930 $ 35,450 $ 80 $ 35,530 Less: Capital expenditures (7,670 ) — (7,670 ) (8,680 ) — (8,680 ) Free Cash Flow 27,430 830 28,260 26,770 80 26,850 Income from continuing operations 13,430 510 13,940 14,940 770 15,710 Free Cash Flow as a percentage of income from continuing operations 204 % 203 % 179 % 171 % Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 2018 As

reported Special

Items As

adjusted As

reported Special

Items As

adjusted Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 95,710 $ 4,960 $ 100,670 110,780 $ 1,810 $ 112,590 Less: Capital expenditures (29,670 ) — (29,670 ) (23,420 ) — (23,420 ) Free Cash Flow 66,040 4,960 71,000 87,360 1,810 89,170 Income from continuing operations 61,940 4,250 66,190 73,710 (3,910 ) 69,800 Free Cash Flow as a percentage of income from continuing operations 107 % 107 % 119 % 128 %