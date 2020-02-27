U.S. natgas futures fall to near four-year low on milder weather forecasts













U.S. natural gas futures fell almost 4% to a near four-year low on Thursday on forecasts for milder weather over the next two weeks than earlier expected and a drop in oil futures to their lowest levels in over a year.

That decline in gas prices came ahead of the release of a government report expected to show a bigger than usual storage draw last week.

Analysts said utilities likely pulled 158 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 21. That compares with a decline of 167 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average reduction of 122 bcf for the period.

If correct, the decrease for the week ended Feb. 21 would bring stockpiles to 2.185 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 8.1% above the five-year average of 2.021 tcf for this time of year.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures for the most active contract for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 7.1 cents, or 3.9%, to $1.766 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:03 a.m. EST (1303 GMT). That ties the contract's lowest close since March 2016, which was hit on Feb. 10.

U.S. crude futures lost almost 3% to their lowest since January 2019 as a rise in new coronavirus cases outside China fueled fears of a pandemic that could slow the global economy and dent oil demand.

Since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November, gas futures have collapsed 39% as record production and mild winter weather enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making fuel shortages and price spikes unlikely.

Meteorologists projected weather in the Lower 48 U.S. states will fluctuate between warmer and cooler than normal over the next two weeks with most cold expected between Feb. 27-29 and March 6-10. That forecast was milder than Wednesday's outlook.

With the weather expected to warm with the coming of spring, Refinitiv, a data provider, projected average demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would ease from 117.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 114.0 bcfd next week. That demand forecast for next week is lower than Refinitiv's 114.8 bcfd projection on Wednesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants edged up to 8.9 bcfd on Wednesday from 8.8 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 8.5 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31.

Traders have been watching gas flows to U.S. LNG export plants for declines after customers canceled a couple of cargoes for the spring as low gas prices in Europe and Asia made it uneconomic to lift cargoes.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Feb. 21 Feb. 14 Feb. 21 average

(Forecast) (Actual) Feb. 21 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -158 -151 -167 -122

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior 30-Year

Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 350 357 435 336 U.S. GFS CDDs 5 5 10 7 U.S. GFS TDDs 355 362 445 343

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year

Last Year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.3 94.3 94.4 89.1 76.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.2 7.7 7.9 8.4 8.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 102.6 102.0 102.2 97.9 85.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.6 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.6 5.5 4.9 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 8.2 8.9 9.0 5.2 1.7 U.S. Commercial 16.7 14.9 14.3 16.5 15.5 U.S. Residential 27.3 24.1 22.9 27.5 26.0 U.S. Power Plant 30.6 29.4 28.0 28.1 23.9 U.S. Industrial 25.2 24.7 24.2 24.8 24.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.9 2.7 2.6 2.7 2.6 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 107.4 100.5 96.8 104.4 96.8 Total U.S. Demand 123.8 117.7 114.0 117.1 104.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 1.96 1.93 Transco Z6 New York 1.89 1.72 PG&E Citygate 2.64 2.63 Dominion South 1.66 1.55 Chicago Citygate 1.76 1.78 Algonquin Citygate 2.03 1.85 SoCal Citygate 2.21 2.09 Waha Hub 0.40 0.34

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 22.25 21.50 PJM West 23.00 24.75 Ercot North 23.50 26.00 Mid C 20.00 19.00 Palo Verde 22.00 21.75 SP-15 28.50 26.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)