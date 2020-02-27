U.S. natural gas stocks seen down 158 bcf in week to Feb. 21













U.S. utilities likely pulled a larger-than-usual 158 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week as a decline in production pressured inventories, according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday.

That is lower than the decrease of 167 bcf during the same week a year ago but would be more than the five-year (2015-2019) average withdrawal of 122 bcf for the period.

Utilities pulled 151 bcf of gas from storage during the prior week ended Feb. 14.

If estimates are on target, the decrease during the week ended Feb. 21 would reduce stockpiles to 2.185 trillion cubic feet (tcf). That would be 8.1% above the five-year average and about 39.8% above the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

Gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 94.14 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) last week, marginally lower than the average of 94.32 bcfd seen during the week to Feb. 14.

Meanwhile, the weather was close to normal last week with 177 heating degree days (HDDs), slightly above the 30-year average of 172 HDDs for the period, but lower than the 181 HDDs recorded in the prior week to Feb. 14.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) and are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 15 analysts, who estimated withdrawals ranging from 165 bcf to 146 bcf, with a median draw of 157 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Feb. 28 ranged from a decrease of 122 bcf to 105 bcf, with a mean decline of 107 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 152 bcf for the same week last year, and a five-year average reduction of 106 bcf.

The following is a list of the poll's participants; all figures are in billion cubic feet:

Organization Forecasts (in bcf) Tradition Energy -165 Platts Analytics GWO -164 Citi Futures -164 Ritterbusch Associates -161 PointLogic -160 EMI DTN -160 Energy Ventures Analysis -159 SMC Report -157 Gelber & Associates -157 Energy Ventures Analysis -157 Refinitiv -156 Macquarie Group -155 Engie Insight -153 C H Guernsey -147 Schneider Electric -146

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and)