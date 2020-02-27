











U.S. oil may fall more to $44.66 per barrel, as it has more or less broken a support at $46.54.

The support is identified as the 50% projection level of a downward wave C from $54.50. This wave is capable of travelling into a range of $38.57-$44.66.

The fall from $52.02 consists of five smaller waves. The third wave labelled 3 is unfolding. It has briefly travelled below $46.54. Chances are it may overcome this barrier and extend to $44.66. A bounce from the current level may be limited to a range of $47.74-$48.41.

On the daily chart, a pennant indicates a target at $39.63, which coincides with the 161.8% projection level of a wave C from $65.65. A realistic target will be $43.43, which will be confirmed when oil breaks $45.78.

* The analysis is based on delayed data, prediction may be affected. Charts are not available in reports received in email box through "Alert". To get charts, use the news code of to retrieve the original reports.

** Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

No information in this analysis should be considered as being business, financial or legal advice. Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

(Reporting by Wang Tao; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)