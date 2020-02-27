U.S. POWER PLANT FILING – MARTIN LAKE STEAM ELECTRIC STATION 02/26/2020 09:00 PM 02/26/2020 09:06 PM – EXCESS OPACITY

U.S. POWER PLANT FILING MARTIN LAKE STEAM ELECTRIC STATION (This item is an automated alert generated directly from a government database of environmental notices filed by energy companies. It may be followed by a news story depending on the severity of the incident's impact on operations.) Cause: The A 20 rectifier control unit (RCU) malfunctioned causing temporary reintrainment of fly ash. Source 1:: Unit 1 Boiler Stack S-1 Source 2:: Source 3:: Action taken: MW Load was reduced and the RCU will be repaired and returned to service. Source: TCEQ,