U.S. POWER PLANT FILING – MARTIN LAKE STEAM ELECTRIC STATION 02/26/2020 09:00 PM 02/26/2020 09:06 PM – EXCESS OPACITY













U.S. POWER PLANT FILING MARTIN LAKE STEAM ELECTRIC STATION

Cause:

The A 20 rectifier control unit (RCU) malfunctioned causing temporary reintrainment of fly ash.

Source 1:: Unit 1 Boiler Stack S-1 Source 2:: Source 3::

Action taken:

MW Load was reduced and the RCU will be repaired and returned to service.

Source: TCEQ,