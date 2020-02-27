Western Midstream Announces Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2019 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) (“WES” or the “Partnership”) announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $282.1 million, or $0.62 per common unit (diluted), with fourth-quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $447.6 million and fourth-quarter 2019 Distributable cash flow(1) totaling $345.4 million. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for 2019 totaled $662.3 million, or $1.59 per common unit (diluted), with full-year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $1.719 billion and full-year 2019 Distributable cash flow(1) of $1.325 billion. Financial and operational results are presented as if WES owned the assets acquired in February 2019 for all periods reported.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Processed record DJ Basin Complex gas throughput of 1.30 Bcf/d for the fourth quarter, representing a 15-percent sequential-quarter increase as third-quarter downstream constraints were resolved and did not impact fourth-quarter operations

Gathered record Delaware Basin produced-water throughput of 610 MBbls/d for the fourth quarter, representing a 5-percent sequential-quarter increase

Basin produced-water throughput of 610 MBbls/d for the fourth quarter, representing a 5-percent sequential-quarter increase Achieved record Delaware and DJ Basin oil throughput of 297 MBbls/d for the fourth quarter, representing an 8-percent sequential-quarter increase

and DJ Basin oil throughput of 297 MBbls/d for the fourth quarter, representing an 8-percent sequential-quarter increase Delivered full-year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $1.719 billion , representing a 17-percent increase from 2018

of , representing a 17-percent increase from 2018 Realized capital expenditures below low-end 2019 guidance range

Finalized service and governance agreements with Occidental that will position WES to operate as a stand-alone enterprise

Priced a $3.5 billion four-tranche senior notes offering that was 6.2x oversubscribed with each tranche pricing at WES’s lowest historical coupon for like-tenor notes

For the fourth quarter of 2019, WES paid a per-unit quarterly distribution of $0.6220. The full-year 2019 per-unit distribution of $2.47 represents a more than 5-percent increase over the full-year 2018 per-unit distribution of $2.35. This marks WES’s 28th consecutive quarterly distribution increase and achieves WES’s 2019 annual distribution-growth guidance range of 5 percent to 6 percent. The fourth-quarter 2019 Coverage ratio(1) was 1.23 times. The full-year 2019 Coverage ratio(1) was 1.18 times.

“I’m pleased with our fourth-quarter results,” said Chief Executive Officer, Michael Ure. “In 2019, we placed the first Latham train and the second Mentone train into service; grew Adjusted EBITDA 17-percent year-over-year as a result of increased throughput across all products; and entered into new service, operating, and governing agreements at year end that enable us to operate more fully as an independent midstream company. This was a productive and successful year for WES, and we are ideally positioned to deliver strong results in 2020.”

Fourth-quarter 2019 total natural-gas throughput(2) averaged 4.3 Bcf/d, representing a 3-percent sequential-quarter increase and an 8-percent increase from fourth-quarter 2018. Fourth-quarter 2019 total throughput for crude-oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets(2) averaged 1,378 MBbls/d, representing a 16-percent sequential-quarter increase and a 38-percent increase from fourth-quarter 2018. Full-year 2019 total natural-gas throughput(2) averaged 4.2 Bcf/d, representing a 9-percent increase from full-year 2018. Full-year 2019 total throughput for crude-oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets(2) averaged 1,195 MBbls/d, representing a 57-percent increase from full-year 2018.

(1) Please see the tables at the end of this release for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and calculation of the Coverage ratio. (2) Represents total throughput attributable to WES, which excludes the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES’s noncontrolling interests as of December 31, 2019.

Fourth-quarter 2019 capital expenditures(1), including equity investments and excluding capitalized interest, totaled $242.6 million, with cash maintenance capital expenditures totaling $29.6 million. For full-year 2019, capital expenditures(1), including equity investments(2) and excluding capitalized interest, totaled $1.249 billion, which is approximately $100 million below the 2019 guidance midpoint of $1.35 billion. For full-year 2019, cash maintenance capital expenditures totaled $124.4 million, which is approximately $11 million below the 2019 guidance midpoint of $135 million.

2020 GUIDANCE

Adjusted EBITDA between $1.875 billion and $1.975 billion

and Total capital expenditures between $875 million and $950 million , including costs associated with over 60,000 horsepower of compression, over 140 miles of gathering, the completion of the second Latham train during first-quarter 2020, and the addition of two 30 MBbl/d oil-stabilization trains and approximately 180 MBbl/d of saltwater disposal capacity in the Delaware Basin by year-end 2020

and , including costs associated with over 60,000 horsepower of compression, over 140 miles of gathering, the completion of the second Latham train during first-quarter 2020, and the addition of two 30 MBbl/d oil-stabilization trains and approximately 180 MBbl/d of saltwater disposal capacity in the Basin by year-end 2020 Total maintenance capital expenditures between $125 million and $135 million

and Coverage ratio of at least 1.25x with ~1-percent year-over-year distribution increase from full-year 2019 per-unit distributions of $2.47 per unit

“Our 2020 guidance demonstrates our continued focus on capital-efficient organic growth and the strength of our balance sheet,” said Chief Financial Officer, Mike Pearl. “We are focused on generating long-term value for all our stakeholders by maintaining our investment-grade credit profile, delivering exceptional customer service, and driving operational efficiencies throughout the organization.”

(1) Accrual-based and excludes capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta. (2) Acquisitions and contributions.

CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW AT 1 P.M. CST

WES will host a conference call on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results. To participate, individuals should dial 877-883-0383 (Domestic) or 412-902-6506 (International) 15 minutes before the scheduled conference call time and enter participant access code 0032829. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of the Partnership’s website at www.westernmidstream.com. A replay of the conference call also will be available on the website for two weeks following the call.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP (“WES”) is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM ANNUAL REPORT AVAILABLE

WES has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of the report is available for viewing and downloading on the Western Midstream web site at www.westernmidstream.com. Unitholders may request hard copies of the report, which contains WES’s audit financial statements, free of charge, by emailing investors@westernmidstream.com or by submitting a written request to Western Midstream Partners, LP at the following address: P.O. Box 1330, Houston, TX 77251-1330, Attention: Investor Relations.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES’s management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include our ability to meet financial guidance or distribution-growth expectations; our ability to safely and efficiently operate WES’s assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products or services; our ability to meet projected in-service dates for capital-growth projects; construction costs or capital expenditures exceeding estimated or budgeted costs or expenditures; and the other factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of WES’s most-recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public filings and press releases. Western Midstream Partners, LP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACTS

Kristen S. Shults

Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

Kristen.Shults@westernmidstream.com

832.636.6000

Abby Dempsey

Investor Relations

Abby.Dempsey@westernmidstream.com

832.636.6000

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

Below are reconciliations of (i) net income (loss) (GAAP) to WES’s Distributable cash flow (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP (“Adjusted EBITDA”) (non-GAAP), and (iii) operating income (loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP (“Adjusted gross margin”) (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that WES’s Distributable cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross margin, and Coverage ratio are widely accepted financial indicators of WES’s financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing WES’s ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions. Distributable cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross margin, and Coverage ratio, as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES’s Distributable cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross margin, and Coverage ratio should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as operating income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities.

WES defines “Distributable cash flow” as Adjusted EBITDA, plus interest income and the net settlement amounts from the sale and/or purchase of natural gas, condensate, and NGLs under WES Operating’s commodity-price swap agreements to the extent such amounts are not recognized as Adjusted EBITDA, less Service revenues – fee based recognized in Adjusted EBITDA in excess of (less than) customer billings, net cash paid (or to be paid) for interest expense (including amortization of deferred debt issuance costs originally paid in cash and offset by non-cash capitalized interest), maintenance capital expenditures, WES Operating Series A Preferred unit distributions, income taxes, and Distributable cash flow attributable to noncontrolling interests to the extent such amounts are not excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

WES defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus distributions from equity investments, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, impairments, and other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, income from equity investments, interest income, income tax benefit, other income, and the noncontrolling interests owners’ proportionate share of revenues and expenses.

WES defines Adjusted gross margin as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interests owners’ proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) Distributable Cash Flow Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, thousands except Coverage ratio 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Distributable cash flow and calculation of the Coverage ratio Net income (loss) $ 295,440 $ 183,917 $ 807,700 $ 630,654 Add: Distributions from equity investments 61,288 71,327 264,828 216,977 Non-cash equity-based compensation expense 4,114 1,544 14,392 7,310 Non-cash settled interest expense, net 19 — 39 — Income tax (benefit) expense 793 22,741 13,472 58,934 Depreciation and amortization 120,278 118,407 483,255 389,164 Impairments 1,985 75,298 6,279 230,584 Above-market component of swap agreements with Anadarko — 10,896 7,407 51,618 Other expense — 8,080 161,813 8,264 Less: Recognized Service revenues – fee based in excess of (less than) customer billings (6,534) 53,527 (28,764) 62,498 Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net (3) 961 (1,406) 1,312 Equity income, net – affiliates 62,035 61,595 237,518 195,469 Cash paid for maintenance capital expenditures 29,660 39,328 124,548 120,865 Capitalized interest 6,047 7,196 26,980 32,479 Cash paid for (reimbursement of) income taxes — 2,495 96 2,408 Other income 37,792 — 37,792 2,749 Distributable cash flow attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) 9,512 9,000 36,976 36,138 Distributable cash flow (2) $ 345,408 $ 318,108 $ 1,325,445 $ 1,139,587 Distributions declared Distributions from WES Operating $ 284,505 $ 1,128,309 Less: Cash reserve for the proper conduct of WES’s business 2,719 9,360 Distributions to WES unitholders (3) $ 281,786 $ 1,118,949 Coverage ratio 1.23 x 1.18 x

(1) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES’s noncontrolling interests as of December 31, 2019. (2) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, excludes cash payments of $107.7 million related to the settlement of interest-rate swap agreements. (3) Reflects cash distributions of $0.62200 and $2.47000 per unit declared for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, thousands 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) $ 295,440 $ 183,917 $ 807,700 $ 630,654 Add: Distributions from equity investments 61,288 71,327 264,828 216,977 Non-cash equity-based compensation expense 4,114 1,544 14,392 7,310 Interest expense 79,414 54,702 303,286 183,831 Income tax expense 793 22,741 13,472 58,934 Depreciation and amortization 120,278 118,407 483,255 389,164 Impairments 1,985 75,298 6,279 230,584 Other expense — 8,080 161,813 8,264 Less: Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net (3) 961 (1,406) 1,312 Equity income, net – affiliates 62,035 61,595 237,518 195,469 Interest income – affiliates 4,225 4,225 16,900 16,900 Other income 37,792 — 37,792 2,749 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) 11,636 11,893 45,131 42,843 Adjusted EBITDA $ 447,627 $ 457,342 $ 1,719,090 $ 1,466,445 Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA Net cash provided by operating activities $ 297,415 $ 382,980 $ 1,324,100 $ 1,348,175 Interest (income) expense, net 75,189 50,477 286,386 166,931 Uncontributed cash-based compensation awards (1,891) (53) (1,102) 879 Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net (1,942) (1,284) (8,441) (5,943) Current income tax (benefit) expense (215) (33,012) 5,863 (80,114) Other (income) expense, net (2) 107,533 (460) 106,136 (3,209) Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – affiliates 9,053 9,769 30,256 29,585 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 35,283 (4,351) 45,033 60,502 Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net (38,524) 15,476 30,866 (45,605) Other items, net (22,638) 49,693 (54,876) 38,087 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) (11,636) (11,893) (45,131) (42,843) Adjusted EBITDA $ 447,627 $ 457,342 $ 1,719,090 $ 1,466,445 Cash flow information Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,324,100 $ 1,348,175 Net cash used in investing activities (3,387,853) (2,210,813) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,071,573 875,192

(1) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES’s noncontrolling interests as of December 31, 2019. (2) Excludes interest-rate swap losses of $25.6 million that will be paid in 2020 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, and $8.0 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) Adjusted Gross Margin Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, thousands 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Operating income (loss) to Adjusted gross margin Operating income (loss) $ 333,630 $ 264,647 $ 1,231,343 $ 861,282 Add: Distributions from equity investments 61,288 71,327 264,828 216,977 Operation and maintenance 173,387 142,235 641,219 480,861 General and administrative 30,951 19,747 114,591 67,195 Property and other taxes 15,504 10,352 61,352 51,848 Depreciation and amortization 120,278 118,407 483,255 389,164 Impairments 1,985 75,298 6,279 230,584 Less: Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net (3) 961 (1,406) 1,312 Equity income, net – affiliates 62,035 61,595 237,518 195,469 Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues 13,882 16,474 74,629 66,678 Adjusted gross margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) 16,846 15,913 64,049 56,247 Adjusted gross margin $ 644,263 $ 607,070 $ 2,428,077 $ 1,978,205 Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets $ 429,739 $ 395,281 $ 1,656,041 $ 1,443,466 Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets 214,524 211,789 772,036 534,739

(1) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES’s noncontrolling interests as of December 31, 2019.

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, thousands except per-unit amounts 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues and other Service revenues – fee based $ 626,708 $ 593,765 $ 2,388,191 $ 1,905,728 Service revenues – product based 24,597 19,364 70,127 88,785 Product sales 71,538 79,081 286,388 303,020 Other 367 416 1,468 2,125 Total revenues and other 723,210 692,626 2,746,174 2,299,658 Equity income, net – affiliates 62,035 61,595 237,518 195,469 Operating expenses Cost of product 109,507 124,496 444,247 415,505 Operation and maintenance 173,387 142,235 641,219 480,861 General and administrative 30,951 19,747 114,591 67,195 Property and other taxes 15,504 10,352 61,352 51,848 Depreciation and amortization 120,278 118,407 483,255 389,164 Impairments 1,985 75,298 6,279 230,584 Total operating expenses 451,612 490,535 1,750,943 1,635,157 Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net (3) 961 (1,406) 1,312 Operating income (loss) 333,630 264,647 1,231,343 861,282 Interest income – affiliates 4,225 4,225 16,900 16,900 Interest expense (79,414) (54,702) (303,286) (183,831) Other income (expense), net (1) 37,792 (7,512) (123,785) (4,763) Income (loss) before income taxes 296,233 206,658 821,172 689,588 Income tax expense (benefit) 793 22,741 13,472 58,934 Net income (loss) 295,440 183,917 807,700 630,654 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,670 15,414 110,459 79,083 Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP $ 287,770 $ 168,503 $ 697,241 $ 551,571 Limited partners’ interest in net income (loss): Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP $ 287,770 $ 168,503 $ 697,241 $ 551,571 Pre-acquisition net (income) loss allocated to Anadarko — (75,133) (29,279) (182,142) General partner interest in net income (loss) (5,637) — (5,637) — Limited partners’ interest in net income (loss) $ 282,133 $ 93,370 $ 662,325 $ 369,429 Net income (loss) per common unit – basic and diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.43 $ 1.59 $ 1.69 Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic and diluted 452,934 218,938 415,794 218,936

(1) Includes net gains (losses) on interest-rate swaps of $37.6 million and ($125.3) million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, and ($8.0) million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018.

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) December 31, thousands except number of units 2019 2018 Total current assets $ 402,412 $ 344,764 Note receivable – Anadarko 260,000 260,000 Net property, plant, and equipment 9,064,931 8,410,353 Other assets 2,619,110 2,442,088 Total assets $ 12,346,453 $ 11,457,205 Total current liabilities $ 485,954 $ 637,477 Long-term debt 7,951,565 4,787,381 APCWH Note Payable — 427,493 Asset retirement obligations 336,396 300,024 Other liabilities 227,245 412,147 Total liabilities 9,001,160 6,564,522 Equity and partners’ capital Common units (443,971,409 and 218,937,797 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively) 3,209,947 951,888 General partner units (9,060,641 and zero units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively) (14,224) — Net investment by Anadarko — 1,388,018 Noncontrolling interests 149,570 2,552,777 Total liabilities, equity and partners’ capital $ 12,346,453 $ 11,457,205

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Year Ended

December 31, thousands 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 807,700 $ 630,654 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and changes in assets and liabilities: Depreciation and amortization 483,255 389,164 Impairments 6,279 230,584 (Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net 1,406 (1,312) (Gain) loss on interest-rate swaps 125,334 7,972 Cash paid to settle interest-rate swaps (107,685) — Change in other items, net 7,811 91,113 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,324,100 $ 1,348,175 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures $ (1,188,829) $ (1,948,595) Acquisitions from affiliates (2,007,926) (254) Acquisitions from third parties (93,303) (161,858) Investments in equity affiliates (128,393) (133,629) Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – affiliates 30,256 29,585 Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties 342 3,938 Net cash used in investing activities $ (3,387,853) $ (2,210,813) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs $ 4,169,695 $ 2,671,337 Repayments of debt (1,467,595) (1,040,000) Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks 1,571 (3,206) Registration expenses related to the issuance of Partnership common units (855) — Distributions to Partnership unitholders (969,073) (502,457) Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner (9,663) (13,529) Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners of WES Operating (118,225) (386,326) Net contributions from (distributions to) Anadarko 458,819 97,755 Above-market component of swap agreements with Anadarko 7,407 51,618 Finance lease payments – affiliates (508) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 2,071,573 $ 875,192 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 7,820 $ 12,554 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 92,142 79,588 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 99,962 $ 92,142

Western Midstream Partners, LP OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d) Gathering, treating, and transportation 534 589 528 546 Processing 3,532 3,307 3,497 3,231 Equity investment (1) 423 272 398 291 Total throughput 4,489 4,168 4,423 4,068 Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) 174 166 175 170 Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets 4,315 4,002 4,248 3,898 Throughput for crude-oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets (MBbls/d) Gathering, treating, transportation, and disposal 957 723 876 534 Equity investment (3) 449 298 343 241 Total throughput 1,406 1,021 1,219 775 Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) 28 20 24 15 Total throughput attributable to WES for crude-oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets 1,378 1,001 1,195 760 Per-Mcf Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets (4) $ 1.08 $ 1.07 $ 1.07 $ 1.01 Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets (5) 1.69 2.30 1.77 1.93

(1) Represents the 14.81% share of average Fort Union throughput, 22% share of average Rendezvous throughput, 50% share of average Mi Vida and Ranch Westex throughput, and 30% share of average Red Bluff Express throughput. (2) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES’s noncontrolling interests as of December 31, 2019. (3) Represents the 10% share of average White Cliffs throughput; 25% share of average Mont Belvieu JV throughput; 20% share of average TEG, TEP, Whitethorn, and Saddlehorn throughput; 33.33% share of average FRP throughput; and 15% share of average Panola and Cactus II throughput. (4) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets, divided by total throughput (MMcf/d) attributable to WES for natural-gas assets. (5) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to WES for crude-oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets.

Western Midstream Partners, LP OPERATING STATISTICS (CONTINUED) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Natural gas (MMcf/d) Crude oil & NGLs (MBbls/d) Produced water (MBbls/d) Delaware Basin 1,274 1,101 168 148 610 413 DJ Basin 1,295 1,185 129 107 — — Equity investments 423 272 449 298 — — Other 1,497 1,610 50 55 — — Total throughput 4,489 4,168 796 608 610 413

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Natural gas (MMcf/d) Crude oil & NGLs (MBbls/d) Produced water (MBbls/d) Delaware Basin 1,226 1,041 150 132 556 239 DJ Basin 1,236 1,133 118 105 — — Equity investments 398 291 343 241 — — Other 1,563 1,603 52 58 — — Total throughput 4,423 4,068 663 536 556 239

SOURCE Western Midstream Partners, LP