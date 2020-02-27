Whiting Petroleum Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results; Provides 2020 Capital Budget and Guidance













Consistent with the Company’s guidance, fourth quarter total production and oil production remained flat relative to production in the third quarter. The Company maintained strict control over capital expenditures, underspending its full-year capital budget of $820 million by $42 million or 5%. This was driven by improvements in cycle times and well cost reductions. On the cost side, full year lease operating expense (LOE) of $7.17 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) and general and administrative (G&A) of $2.45 per BOE(2) were below the mid-point of the Company’s guidance. These results reflect ongoing savings from the Company’s mid-year reorganization and the benefit of comprehensive cost reduction initiatives that were introduced in the second half of the year. Subsequent to the quarter, Whiting divested $25 million of non-core, non-operated assets with associated production of 575 BOE per day as of December 2019.

Bradley J. Holly, Whiting’s Chairman, President and CEO, commented, “Whiting delivered solid results following significant organizational changes during 2019 to streamline our organization, realize savings and enhance productivity. Our strong fourth quarter results were underpinned by disciplined spending, lower costs and increased operational efficiency, which drove significant free cash flow generation.

“We believe we are positioning Whiting for long-term success as a top-tier operator of unconventional assets. In the second half of 2019, we achieved our cost reduction goals, reducing annualized LOE and G&A rates by approximately $100 million based on second quarter levels. We intend to build on our momentum to further reduce G&A and LOE and realize additional cost savings in 2020.”

Holly concluded, “Today, Whiting has a competitive cost structure on a quality asset base. We expect our 2020 plan, under which we estimate we will reduce all-in capital spending by 23% as compared to 2019, will help us maximize capital efficiency and generate the highest returns possible. Our top priorities in 2020 are to further enhance cash flow and strengthen the balance sheet, and we believe we are taking the right steps to strengthen Whiting’s performance and generate attractive returns.”

2020 Capital Plan

Whiting projects all-in 2020 capital spending of $585-$620 million. Of the total, approximately 90% is planned to be allocated to drilling and completion activity based on the mid-point of guidance. Average well cost in the Williston Basin for 2020 is estimated at $6.6 million. The Company’s estimated average well cost includes an increase of $300,000 per well for additional proppant, which the Company’s analysis indicates could further enhance well productivity. This change represents a 10% decrease pre-optimization and a 6% decrease post-optimization, primarily due to enhanced operational efficiency and service cost reductions.

Whiting projects a rate of return greater than 30% on its 2020 drilling plan. The plan is partially protected from commodity price decreases as the Company proactively entered into hedge agreements on upward price spikes. Currently, 45% of Whiting’s 2020 oil production is hedged at an average weighted floor price of approximately $55 NYMEX. This compares to approximately 11% hedged at the end of the third quarter.

The Company’s capital spend is projected to deliver full-year total production of 111,700 to 118,400 BOE per day and full-year oil production of 68,100 to 72,000 barrels of oil (BO) per day. Total production is forecasted to increase slightly from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company plans to run three rigs and two to three completion crews throughout the year. With these resources, Whiting expects to put on production 122 gross wells during 2020.

Operations Update

During the fourth quarter, Whiting drilled 31 wells and put on production 35 wells. 20 of the wells put on production during the quarter were located in the Sanish Field at the Company’s Pod 10 and Pod 16 projects. Results remain strong and demonstrate continuous improvement as Whiting optimizes its infill process.

Pod 10 represents the latest evolution of infill development in the Sanish Field. It spans two 1,280 acre drilling spacing units with 16 parent wells and 10 child wells. Based on prior infill pilot results, the Company optimized proppant and fluid volumes and modified its artificial lift program. On average, cumulative production per well from Pod 10 is trending higher than the Pod 9 and Pod 16 results. Performance relative to parent wells has also been superior with average 30-day cumulative rates for Pod 10 child wells 45% above the parent trend.

At Foreman Butte, Whiting drilled and put on production 17 wells in 2019. The wells have consistently outperformed expectations with the average well outperforming offset wells by over 2.5x over the first 90-days on production. Based on these strong results, Whiting considers Foreman Butte a core property and plans to drill an additional 20 wells there in 2020. Whiting has identified over 300 potential future drilling locations at Sanish and Foreman Butte through the implementation of innovative new completion processes.

First quarter 2020 production has been impacted by severe weather conditions and associated electric submersible pump failures on multiple high-value wells. The Company estimates that this loss of production will impact first quarter 2020 production results by approximately 5,000 BOE per day. Also, the Company plans to put on production only 11 net wells during the quarter. First quarter 2020 production is estimated to range between 108,000 and 110,500 BOE/d, of which 62% is expected to be oil.

_______________________

(1) A reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow is included later in this news release. (2) Excludes $20 million of reorganization costs and certain legal accruals.

Outlook for Full-Year 2020

The following table provides guidance for the full-year 2020 based on current forecasts, including Whiting’s full-year capital budget of $585 to $620 million.

Full-Year Guidance 2020 Production (MMBOE) 40.9 – 43.3 Oil production (MBO) 24.9 – 26.4 Capital Expenditures (MM) $ 585 – $ 620 Lease operating expense per BOE $ 6.90 – $ 7.35 Transportation, gathering, compression and other per BOE $ 0.85 – $ 1.05 General and administrative expense per BOE $ 2.20 – $ 2.45 Interest expense per BOE $ 4.20 – $ 4.65 Depreciation, depletion and amortization per BOE $17.45 – $18.55 Production and ad valorem taxes (% of sales revenue) 9.0% – 9.6% Oil price differential to NYMEX per Bbl(1) ($6.50) – ($7.50) Gas price differential to NYMEX per Mcf ($1.75) – ($2.25)

(1) Does not include the effects of NGLs.

Selected Operating and Financial Statistics

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Selected operating statistics: Production Oil (MBbl) 7,376 8,155 29,811 31,517 NGLs (MBbl) 1,886 1,784 7,596 7,394 Natural gas (MMcf) 12,316 12,106 50,483 46,810 Total production (MBOE) 11,315 11,957 45,820 46,712 Average prices Oil (per Bbl): Price received $ 48.67 $ 49.26 $ 50.06 $ 58.70 Effect of crude oil hedging(1) 1.36 (2.01 ) 0.83 (4.98 ) Realized price(2) $ 50.03 $ 47.25 $ 50.89 $ 53.72 Weighted average NYMEX price (per Bbl)(3) $ 56.93 $ 58.65 $ 56.97 $ 64.69 NGLs (per Bbl): Realized price $ 8.79 $ 22.21 $ 6.76 $ 20.78 Natural gas (per Mcf): Realized price $ 0.41 $ 2.63 $ 0.57 $ 1.66 Weighted average NYMEX price (per MMBtu)(3) $ 2.44 $ 3.62 $ 2.58 $ 3.11 Selected operating metrics Sales price, net of hedging ($ per BOE) $ 34.53 $ 38.21 $ 34.86 $ 41.20 Lease operating ($ per BOE) 6.37 6.81 7.17 6.68 Transportation, gathering, compression and other ($ per BOE) 0.91 1.06 0.93 1.03 Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($ per BOE) 18.06 16.49 17.82 16.73 General and administrative ($ per BOE) 3.11 2.36 2.89 2.64 Production and ad valorem taxes (% of sales revenue) 9 % 8 % 9 % 8 %

(1) Whiting received $10 million and paid $16 million in pre-tax cash settlements on crude oil hedges during the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and received $25 million and paid $157 million in pre-tax cash settlements on crude oil hedges during the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. A summary of Whiting’s outstanding hedges is included later in this news release. (2) Whiting’s realized prices were reduced by $2.43 and $1.47 per Bbl during the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $2.14 and $1.25 per Bbl during the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, due to the Redtail deficiency payments. This contract ends in April 2020. (3) Average NYMEX prices weighted for monthly production volumes.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Selected financial data: (In thousands, except per share data) Total operating revenues $ 380,601 $ 473,233 $ 1,572,245 $ 2,081,414 Total operating expenses 412,454 220,680 1,559,576 1,511,535 Total other expense, net 42,041 47,218 181,615 226,012 Net income (loss) (147,487 ) 203,962 (241,166 ) 342,494 Per basic share (1.62 ) 2.24 (2.64 ) 3.77 Per diluted share (1.62 ) 2.22 (2.64 ) 3.73 Adjusted net income (loss)(1) (20,414 ) (4,839 ) (78,236 ) 199,987 Per basic share (0.22 ) (0.05 ) (0.86 ) 2.20 Per diluted share (0.22 ) (0.05 ) (0.86 ) 2.18 Net cash provided by operating activities 235,035 284,967 755,960 1,092,003 Net cash used in investing activities (162,398 ) (235,622 ) (733,847 ) (953,054 ) Net cash used in financing activities (63,985 ) (49,925 ) (27,068 ) (1,004,721 ) Discretionary cash flow(2) 188,683 246,829 763,808 1,089,879 Adjusted EBITDAX(1) 240,872 299,765 979,048 1,284,701

(1) Reconciliations of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDAX are included later in this news release. (2) A reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to discretionary cash flow is included later in this news release.

Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2019 Costs and Margins

A summary of cash revenues and cash costs on a per BOE basis is as follows:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales price, net of hedging $ 34.53 $ 38.21 $ 34.86 $ 41.20 Lease operating expense 6.37 6.81 7.17 6.68 Transportation, gathering, compression and other 0.91 1.06 0.93 1.03 Production and ad valorem tax 3.13 3.16 3.02 3.68 Cash general & administrative 2.88 2.16 2.73 2.37 Exploration 0.76 0.51 0.80 0.47 Cash interest expense 3.64 3.36 3.55 3.57 $ 16.84 $ 21.15 $ 16.66 $ 23.40

Commodity Derivative Contracts

As of February 20, 2020, Whiting is 45% hedged for the remainder of 2020 and 9% hedged for full-year 2021 as a percentage of the mid-point of our 2020 oil production guidance.

The following summarizes Whiting’s crude oil hedges as of February 20, 2020:

Weighted Average Prices Settlement Period Index Derivative Instrument Total Volumes Units Swap Price Sub- Floor Floor Ceiling 2020(1) NYMEX WTI Fixed Price Swaps 4,280,000 Bbl $ 55.75 – – – 2020(1) NYMEX WTI Two-way Collars 2,897,000 Bbl – – $ 55.14 $ 62.46 2020(1) NYMEX WTI Three-way Collars(2) 3,317,000 Bbl – $ 43.53 $ 53.99 $ 63.60 2021 NYMEX WTI Three-way Collars(2) 1,825,000 Bbl – $ 43.50 $ 53.50 $ 59.45 2021 NYMEX WTI Call Option(3) 365,000 Bbl – – – $ 65.00 Total 12,684,000

(1) Includes settlement periods of February through December 2020. (2) A three-way collar is a combination of options: a sold call, a purchased put and a sold put. The sold call establishes a maximum price (ceiling) we will receive for the volumes under contract. The purchased put establishes a minimum price (floor), unless the market price falls below the sold put (sub-floor), at which point the minimum price would be NYMEX plus the difference between the purchased put and the sold put strike price. Whiting is contracted to pay deferred premiums related to certain three-way collars at each settlement date. The weighted average premium for all three-way collars was $0.49 per Bbl as of February 20, 2020. (3) This derivative instrument is a sold call option.

Selected Financial Data

For further information and discussion on the selected financial data below, please refer to Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2019 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,652 $ 13,607 Accounts receivable trade, net 308,249 294,468 Derivative assets 886 68,342 Prepaid expenses and other 13,196 22,009 Total current assets 330,983 398,426 Property and equipment: Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method 12,812,007 12,195,659 Other property and equipment 178,689 134,212 Total property and equipment 12,990,696 12,329,871 Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (5,735,239 ) (5,003,509 ) Total property and equipment, net 7,255,457 7,326,362 Other long-term assets 50,281 34,785 TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,636,721 $ 7,759,573

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, 2019 2018 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable trade $ 80,100 $ 42,520 Revenues and royalties payable 202,010 228,284 Accrued capital expenditures 64,263 73,178 Accrued liabilities and other 53,597 33,872 Accrued interest 53,928 55,080 Accrued lease operating expenses 38,262 37,499 Taxes payable 26,844 31,357 Derivative liabilities 10,285 – Accrued employee compensation and benefits 21,125 35,141 Total current liabilities 550,414 536,931 Long-term debt 2,799,885 2,792,321 Asset retirement obligations 131,208 131,544 Operating lease obligations 31,722 – Deferred income taxes 73,593 1,373 Other long-term liabilities 24,928 27,088 Total liabilities 3,611,750 3,489,257 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 225,000,000 shares authorized; 91,743,571 issued and 91,326,469 outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 92,067,216 issued and 91,018,692 outstanding as of December 31, 2018 92 92 Additional paid-in capital 6,409,991 6,414,170 Accumulated deficit (2,385,112 ) (2,143,946 ) Total equity 4,024,971 4,270,316 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 7,636,721 $ 7,759,573

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 OPERATING REVENUES Oil, NGL and natural gas sales $ 380,601 $ 473,233 $ 1,572,245 $ 2,081,414 OPERATING EXPENSES Lease operating expenses 72,043 81,461 328,427 311,895 Transportation, gathering, compression and other 10,293 12,655 42,438 48,105 Production and ad valorem taxes 35,416 37,832 138,212 171,823 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 204,322 197,110 816,488 781,329 Exploration and impairment 10,693 25,816 54,738 67,368 General and administrative 35,172 28,268 132,609 123,250 Derivative (gain) loss, net 46,338 (160,040 ) 53,769 17,170 Loss on sale of properties 283 233 1,964 1,949 Amortization of deferred gain on sale (2,106 ) (2,655 ) (9,069 ) (11,354 ) Total operating expenses 412,454 220,680 1,559,576 1,511,535 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (31,853 ) 252,553 12,669 569,879 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (45,773 ) (47,916 ) (191,047 ) (197,474 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 3,232 – 7,830 (31,968 ) Interest income and other 500 698 1,602 3,430 Total other expense (42,041 ) (47,218 ) (181,615 ) (226,012 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (73,894 ) 205,335 (168,946 ) 343,867 INCOME TAX EXPENSE Total income tax expense 73,593 1,373 72,220 1,373 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (147,487 ) $ 203,962 $ (241,166 ) $ 342,494 INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ (1.62 ) $ 2.24 $ (2.64 ) $ 3.77 Diluted $ (1.62 ) $ 2.22 $ (2.64 ) $ 3.73 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 91,317 91,011 91,285 90,953 Diluted 91,317 91,778 91,285 91,869

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ (147,487 ) $ 203,962 $ (241,166 ) $ 342,494 Adjustments: Amortization of deferred gain on sale (2,106 ) (2,655 ) (9,069 ) (11,354 ) Loss on sale of properties 283 233 1,964 1,949 Impairment expense 2,137 19,676 17,866 45,288 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (3,232 ) – (7,830 ) 31,968 Total measure of derivative (gain) loss reported under U.S. GAAP 46,338 (160,040 ) 53,769 17,170 Total net cash settlements received (paid) on commodity derivatives during the period 10,060 (16,376 ) 24,857 (157,001 ) Restructuring charges – – 7,780 – Tax impact of adjustments above – 38,135 – 17,247 Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets – (87,774 ) – (87,774 ) Tax impact of basis difference for Whiting Canadian Holding Company ULC 73,593 – 73,593 – Adjusted net income (loss)(1) $ (20,414 ) $ (4,839 ) $ (78,236 ) $ 199,987 Adjusted net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.22 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.86 ) $ 2.20 Adjusted net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.86 ) $ 2.18

(1) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes it provides useful information to investors for analysis of Whiting’s fundamental business on a recurring basis. In addition, management believes that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is widely used by professional research analysts and others in valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry, and many investors use the published research of industry research analysts in making investment decisions. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or other income, cash flow or liquidity measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow (in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 235,035 $ 284,967 $ 755,960 $ 1,092,003 Operating cash outflow for settlement of commodity derivative contract – – – 61,036 Changes in working capital (46,352 ) (38,138 ) 7,848 (63,160 ) Discretionary cash flow(1) $ 188,683 $ 246,829 $ 763,808 $ 1,089,879 Capital expenditures (102,702 ) (234,351 ) (778,254 ) (832,023 ) Free cash flow(1) $ 85,981 $ 12,478 $ (14,446 ) $ 257,856

(1) Discretionary cash flow and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. Such measures are presented because management believes they provide useful information to investors for analysis of the Company’s ability to internally fund acquisitions, exploration and development. Such measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or other income, cash flow or liquidity measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company revised its calculations of discretionary cash flow and free cash flow to include exploration expenses that were previously excluded from such measures. Discretionary cash flow and free cash flow for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 were recast to conform with the current presentation. The revised presentation more closely aligns with similar non-GAAP measures presented by our peers and with the Company’s definitions of such measures.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX (in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ (147,487 ) $ 203,962 $ (241,166 ) $ 342,494 Interest expense 45,773 47,916 191,047 197,474 Interest income – – (2 ) (738 ) Income tax expense 73,593 1,373 72,220 1,373 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 204,322 197,110 816,488 781,329 Amortization of deferred gain on sale (2,106 ) (2,655 ) (9,069 ) (11,354 ) Total measure of derivative (gain) loss reported under U.S. GAAP 46,338 (160,040 ) 53,769 17,170 Total cash settlements received (paid) on commodity derivatives during the period, net of premiums/costs 10,060 (16,376 ) 24,857 (157,001 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation 2,635 2,426 7,721 12,669 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (3,232 ) – (7,830 ) 31,968 Loss on sale of properties 283 233 1,964 1,949 Restructuring charges(1) – – 14,311 – Adjusted EBITDA(2) 230,179 273,949 924,310 1,217,333 Exploration and impairment expense 10,693 25,816 54,738 67,368 Adjusted EBITDAX(2) $ 240,872 $ 299,765 $ 979,048 $ 1,284,701

(1) The restructuring charges for the year ended December 31, 2019 exclude forfeitures of $7 million related to non-cash stock-based compensation which are reflected in “non-cash stock-based compensation.” (2) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX are non-GAAP measures. Such measures are presented because management believes they provide useful information to investors for analysis of the Company’s ability to internally fund debt service, working capital requirements, acquisitions and exploration and development. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or other income, cash flow or liquidity measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

