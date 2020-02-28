Brigham Minerals: Rises on Q4 results, higher 2020 production outlook













** Oil and gas producer's shares up 12.6% at $16.06

** Company reports Q4 adj EBITDA of $26.8 mln, more than double from a year earlier

** Crude oil, natural gas and NGL production volumes rose 110% to 9,627 boe/d in quarter ended Dec. 31, largely due to production surge from Permian and Anadarko basin assets

** MNRL increases 2020 production outlook to 10,000 boe/d to 11,000 boe/d

** Brokerage Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co says Q4 production comes in well ahead of its own estimates, calls results and outlook positive

** "Good to see acquisition program going strong" – Brokerage

** Stock down ~24% YTD

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)