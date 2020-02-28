Brigham Minerals: Rises on Q4 results, higher 2020 production outlook

** Oil and gas producer's shares up 12.6% at $16.06 ** Company reports Q4 adj EBITDA of $26.8 mln, more than double from a year earlier ** Crude oil, natural gas and NGL production volumes rose 110% to 9,627 boe/d in quarter ended Dec. 31, largely due to production surge from Permian and Anadarko basin assets ** MNRL increases 2020 production outlook to 10,000 boe/d to 11,000 boe/d ** Brokerage Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co says Q4 production comes in well ahead of its own estimates, calls results and outlook positive ** "Good to see acquisition program going strong" – Brokerage ** Stock down ~24% YTD (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)