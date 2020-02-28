Canada January producer prices down 0.3% on energy













Producer prices in Canada fell by 0.3% in January from December on lower prices for energy and petroleum products, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The decline followed an upwardly revised 0.3% increase in December. Raw materials prices were down 2.2% in January, and were up 1.7% on the year.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change)

Month-on-month Year-on-year

Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) total -0.3 +0.3 +0.1 +0.5 +0.5 +0.3 ex energy/petrol 0.0 +0.3 +0.1 -0.1 -0.3 -0.6

RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change)

Month-on-month Year-on-year

Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) total -2.2 +2.7 +2.8 +1.7 +7.8 +7.9 ex crude energy +1.3 +0.5 +0.7 +1.1 +0.1 +0.3

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a 0.1% increase in industrial prices in January from December. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by David Ljunggren)