Chesapeake Energy: Falls after being dropped from mid-cap index, MKM downgrade













** Shares of the oil and gas company fall ~6% to $0.25 premarket

** S&P Dow Jones Indices says Cimarex Energy will replace Chesapeake Energy in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on March 3

** Chesapeake Energy ranked near the bottom of the S&P MidCap 400 and is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space – S&P Dow Jones Indices

** MKM Partners downgrades CHK to "sell" from 'neutral"; cuts PT to $0 from $1

** Downgrade due to 5%-10% higher capital intensity, ~2% lower oil output composition and the uncertainty regarding the long-term viability of CHK's capital structure – MKM

** Of 19 analysts, 1 rates the stock "buy", 10 "hold" and 8 "sell" or lower; median PT $1

** Stock has plunged 60.7% in 2019

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)