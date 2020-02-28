EPIC sets rates for new Permian crude pipeline -filing













EPIC Crude Pipeline LP set rates for its permanent crude line from the Permian basin to the Gulf Coast, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Friday:

* Spot rates to ship crude from Crane, Orla, Wink and Midland, Texas, to Corpus Christi, Midway and Ingleside, Texas, were set at $4.44 a barrel

* Spot rates to ship crude from Gardendale and Hobson, Texas, to Corpus Christi, Midway and Ingleside, Texas, were set at $1.50 a barrel

* Committed rates to ship crude from Crane, Orla, Wink and Midland, Texas, to Corpus Christi, Midway and Ingleside, Texas, were set at $1.35 a barrel

* Committed rates to ship crude from Gardendale and Hobson, Texas, to Corpus Christi, Midway and Ingleside, Texas, were set at 50 cents a barrel

* The rates are effective April 1, 2020

* EPIC crude holdings began linefill – the process of filling oil in a new pipeline before commercial deliveries begin – for the new line this month

* The pipeline is expected to be in full service on April 1 with an initial capacity of about 600,000 barrels per day (bpd)

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)