FTS International, Inc. Announces Record Date and Date of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders













FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) announced today that the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be March 12, 2020. The Annual Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 777 Main Street, Lobby Level Conference Room, Fort Worth, Texas 76102.

Attendance at the Annual Meeting will be limited to stockholders of record and beneficial owners who provide proof of beneficial ownership as of the record date (such as an account statement, a copy of the voting instruction card provided by a broker, bank, trustee, or nominee, or other similar evidence of ownership).

About FTS International

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, FTS International is one of the largest independent hydraulic fracturing service companies and one of the only vertically integrated service providers of its kind in North America. To learn more, visit www.FTSI.com.