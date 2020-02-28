Havila Shipping ASA: Fourth quarter 2019 accounts / Preliminary accounts for 2019

Summary
- Havila Shipping ASA achieved an operating income before depreciation of NOK 43.6 million in Q4 2019, compared with NOK 40.5 million in Q4 2018.
- Total operating income was NOK 195.8 million in Q4 2019, compared with NOK 157.9 million in Q4 2018.
- The group had as of 31/12/19 23 vessels operated from Fosnavåg, six for external owners.
- The group had 3 AHTS vessels laid up at the end of Q4 2019.
- The fleet utilization Q4 2019 was 83 % exclusive vessels in lay-up.
Result for 4 quarter 2019
- Total operating income amounted to NOK 195.8 million (NOK 157.9 million).
- Total operating expenses were NOK 152.2 million (NOK 117.4 million).
- The operating profit before depreciation was NOK 43.6 million (NOK 40.5 million).
- Depreciation was NOK 82.2 million (NOK 95.2 million).
- Impairment charge of fixed assets was NOK 0 (NOK 708.7 million).
- Net financial items were NOK -32.1 million (NOK -69.1 million), whereof unrealized agio gain was NOK 29.1 million (unrealized agio loss NOK 45.6 million).
- The profit before tax was NOK -71.5 million (NOK -834.0 million).
Result 2019
- Total operating income amounted to NOK 747.1 million (NOK 605.4 million).
- Total operating expenses were NOK 500.8 million (NOK 457.2 million).
- The operating profit before depreciation was NOK 246.3 million (NOK 148.2 million).
- Depreciation was NOK 323.5 million (NOK 370.5 million).
- Impairment charge of fixed assets was NOK 0 (NOK 708.7 million).
- Net financial items were NOK -240.1 million (NOK -200.5 million), whereof unrealized agio loss was NOK 6.5 million (unrealized agio loss NOK 46.1 million).
- The profit before tax was NOK -320.9 million (NOK -1,139.2 million).
Contacts:
CEO Njål Sævik, +47 908 35 722
CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment