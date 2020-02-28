Havila Shipping ASA: Fourth quarter 2019 accounts / Preliminary accounts for 2019













Summary

Havila Shipping ASA achieved an operating income before depreciation of NOK 43.6 million in Q4 2019, compared with NOK 40.5 million in Q4 2018.

Total operating income was NOK 195.8 million in Q4 2019, compared with NOK 157.9 million in Q4 2018.

The group had as of 31/12/19 23 vessels operated from Fosnavåg, six for external owners.

The group had 3 AHTS vessels laid up at the end of Q4 2019.

The fleet utilization Q4 2019 was 83 % exclusive vessels in lay-up.

Result for 4 quarter 2019

Total operating income amounted to NOK 195.8 million (NOK 157.9 million).

Total operating expenses were NOK 152.2 million (NOK 117.4 million).

The operating profit before depreciation was NOK 43.6 million (NOK 40.5 million).

Depreciation was NOK 82.2 million (NOK 95.2 million).

Impairment charge of fixed assets was NOK 0 (NOK 708.7 million).

Net financial items were NOK -32.1 million (NOK -69.1 million), whereof unrealized agio gain was NOK 29.1 million (unrealized agio loss NOK 45.6 million).

The profit before tax was NOK -71.5 million (NOK -834.0 million).

Result 2019

Total operating income amounted to NOK 747.1 million (NOK 605.4 million).

Total operating expenses were NOK 500.8 million (NOK 457.2 million).

The operating profit before depreciation was NOK 246.3 million (NOK 148.2 million).

Depreciation was NOK 323.5 million (NOK 370.5 million).

Impairment charge of fixed assets was NOK 0 (NOK 708.7 million).

Net financial items were NOK -240.1 million (NOK -200.5 million), whereof unrealized agio loss was NOK 6.5 million (unrealized agio loss NOK 46.1 million).

The profit before tax was NOK -320.9 million (NOK -1,139.2 million).

Contacts:

CEO Njål Sævik, +47 908 35 722

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

