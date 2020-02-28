LED Lighting and Energy Project Solutions Provider Orion Energy Presents at LD Micro Virtual Investor Conference Wed. March 4th at 12:40pm ET













MANITOWOC, WI / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2020 / Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of LED lighting and turnkey energy project solutions, including controls and integrated IoT capabilities, will present at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, March 4th from 12:40pm to 1:00pm EST. The conference held via webcast will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space. Orion's CEO Mike Altschaefl and CFO Bill Hull will present and answer investor questions.

Access the live presentation here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33288

“We are delighted to host our third virtual event showcasing some of the truly unique names in micro-cap” stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. “These virtual events build on our sold-out conference programs, helping us bring interesting management teams and their stories to a broader investor audience. Virtual events will never replace the importance the thousands of face-to-face interactions LD Micro schedules each year, but they are a great, efficient format for increasing exposure, updating the investor community and building on the value of our semi-annual conferences.”

View Orion Energy's LD Micro profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/OESX

About LD Micro

LD Micro is a leading independent information resource and investment community event platform providing valuable tools for everyone in the small and micro-cap investment universe. The LD Micro Index (the LDMi), the first pure microcap index, was launched in 2015 to provide a useful benchmark and flow of information to support participants in the micro-cap sector.

LD Micro hosts several sold-out investor conferences and management access events, recognized among the strongest microcap events each year. Events include the LD Micro Invitational (June 2-3, 2020) and the LD Micro Main Event (December 8-10, 2020) both held in Los Angeles, smaller, periodic Investor Summits (New York Sept. 22, 2020, San Francisco June 8, 2020, etc.) and Virtual Conferences to round out microcap management access opportunities throughout the year. For those interested in attending LD Micro events, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion is a provider of LED lighting and turnkey energy project solutions designed to reduce energy consumption and enhance business performance and efficiency. Orion designs, manufactures, markets and manages the installation and maintenance of LED solid-state lighting systems, along with integrated smart controls. Orion systems utilize patented design elements to deliver industry-leading energy efficiency, enhanced optical and thermal performance and ease of installation, providing long-term financial, environmental, and work-space benefits to a diverse customer base, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

Investor Relations Contacts

Bill Hull, CFO William Jones; David Collins

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Catalyst IR

(312) 660-3575 (212) 924-9800 or oesx@catalyst-ir.com

Twitter: @OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR

