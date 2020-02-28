Markets confront world economy’s viral unknowns













(The authors are Reuters Breakingviews columnists. The opinions expressed are their own.)

By George Hay and Ed Cropley

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) – The spreading coronavirus has knocked over 10% off U.S. and European bourses so far this week. The immediate question is the depth and length of any demand slump. The longer-term one is whether the crisis permanently alters global supply chains, dragging down corporate earnings.

CONTEXT NEWS

– World share markets tumbled again on the morning of Feb. 28 as the coronavirus continued to spread around the world, compounding their worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis and bringing the wipeout to $5 trillion.

– Britain’s FTSE 100 Index fell 4.3% on the morning of Feb. 28, taking its losses on the week to more than 12%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index plotted a similar trajectory, losing 4.4% on the morning of Feb. 28, and falling 13% in a week.

– On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,191 points on Feb. 27, the largest ever daily points drop in its history. The S&P 500 Index dived 4.4% to 2,978.76, its biggest daily percentage decline since August 2011. The index is down 10.8% from its close price on Feb. 21.

– Oil also fell. Brent crude futures were down 3.6% on the morning of Feb. 28, taking losses on the week to more than 14%.

– Copper slipped 1.1% to $5,552 per tonne. The red metal is down 10% since the middle of January. Iron ore was unchanged at $86.58 per tonne, although is down 9% since the start of February.

