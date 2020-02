Motiva Enterprises restarted the small crude distillation unit (CDU) and cat feed hydrotreating unit (CFHU) on Friday at its 607,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 80,000 bpd VPS-2 CDU was shut on Tuesday and the CFHU was shut on Jan. 26 as part of a 50-day overhaul on the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU), the sources said.

