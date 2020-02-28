Occidental Petroleum: Falls on lackluster Q1 forecast, Q4 results













** Shares of oil and gas producer down 5.2% at $30.17

** Reports Q4 loss on more than $1.7 bln in impairment and other charges

** Negatives include Q1 Permian resource guide which shows a 3.5% q-o-q decline, Q1 midstream outlook and lack of incremental visibility on the post FY20 outlook – Simmons Energy

** All in, this feels neutral on results and modestly negative on the margin implications – JPM

** Upstream efficiencies are evident but little is incremental – Cowen & Co

** From a bigger picture standpoint, if oil prices remain in the mid-to-high $40 range, management will need to cut the budget by more than $1 bln to live within cash flow post-dividend – Tudor Pickering Holt & Co

** However, the more prudent move would be to cut the dividend to give OXY breathing room given the leverage profile – brokerage

** Out of 25 brokerages, 7 rate the stock "buy" or higher, 17 "hold" and 1 "sell"; median PT $50

** Broader energy index falls as oil prices on track for biggest weekly fall in 4 years as the global spread of the coronavirus stokes demand fears

** Stock fell ~33% in 2019

