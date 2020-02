* Brent crude oil has dropped over 30% in last 37 days

* Near USD 22/bbl fall gained momentum with stocks this week

* Still Brent held a massive level stopping short USD 50/bbl

* The low which followed the last huge drop (42% in 2018) was USD 49.93/bbl

* Game changing ground should Brent break and sustain losses below USD 50/bbl

* That said, oil jumped around USD 25/bbl after that 2018 sell-off

* A gambling man would risk a long. Few will probably take that chance