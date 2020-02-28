Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Global stocks on track for the worst week since the global financial crisis













Source: Reuters Insider

Description: Investors continue to dump stocks on concerns the coronavirus outbreak could enter a pandemic phase. Asian stocks tracked the falls on Wall Street. Baidu warns the COVID-19 impact will hurt its Q1 revenue. Hyundai shuts down a factory in South Korea after a worker tested positive for the new coronavirus. Short Link:

Hello and welcome to your Asia Insight. I am Angeline Ong. Our top story this Friday, stocks head for their worst weekly slump since 2008 as pandemic fear intensify. Letâs take a quick look at the damage across Asia for you. MSCIâs broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan on course for its biggest weekly decline since a 9.8% plunge in November 2008. Chinaâs blue chip CSI and the Nikkei also lower. The Nikkei there slumping 3.6%. And the KOSPI is witnessing its worst week in 8.5 years. Now, itâs not just equity markets that continue to see the impact from the Coronavirus. Oil prices also on track for their biggest weekly fall in more than four years, touching their lowest level in more than a year. Stephen Innes, Chief Market Strategist Axicorp, says oil prices are moving gently to news flows around the deluge of secondary cluster breaks. And gold, a perceived safe haven, is set for a third monthly gain, but it fell 1% this session as investors took profits off the table. Profit-taking also being seen and pushing palladium as much as 5% lower. Now, Japanâs Prime Minister has promised to take steps to prevent the Coronavirus from dealing a severe blow to the countryâs already fragile economy. While he sees no immediate need to compile a fresh spending package, Abe reassured there was enough ammunition in emegency reserves should Japan need to use it. Abe, in a shock move, has requested that Japanâs entire school system close from Monday, at least until the new academic year starts in early April.

There will be many challenges, but children in lower grades of elementary school have to stay at home due to school closures than mothers and fathers who will have to take time off from work.

The number of cases in Japan has risen to more than 200. Meanwhile, the US is evaluating how long the Coronavirus can survive on surfaces.

We donât know the role of fomite transmission. Now, I donât think itâs going to impact cargo, okay, unlike maybe some of the other variances that youâve talked about. But I do think that it may have contributed to the huge outbreak we saw on that Diamond Princess. It may not evolve and aerosolize. IT could have been fomite.

Redfield said they were looking at how long the Coronavirus can survive on cardboard or plastic. Now, weâre keeping a close eye on the impact on the corporate side for you as well. Baidu said Q1 revenue could fall as much as 13% from a year earlier. This as the Coronavirus hurts economic activity. The potential fall in Q1 sales made from advertising could slide between 10% and 18%. Baiduâs shares falling some 3% there. Hyundai Motor has shut down a factory in South Korea after a worker tested positive for the new Coronavirus. This would disrupt production of its popular models such as the Palisade sports utility vehicle. And thatâs it from your Asia Insight. Donât forget you can watch more videos on Reuters.com. I am Angeline Ong, and this is Reuters.