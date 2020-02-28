Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs -CFTC













Hedge Funds and other money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to Feb. 25, according to a government report, as crude prices fell on worries about the coronavirus cutting demand.

The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 29,853 contracts to 148,585 during the period.

U.S. crude futures fell 4.4% to $49.90 a barrel during the period as concerns about the spread of the coronavirus grew after the U.S. government warned Americans to prepare for the disease.

Brent crude speculators raised their net long position by 5,484 contracts to 288,075 in the same week, according to data from the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

Meanwhile, natural gas speculators in four major New York Mercantile Exchange and ICE markets increased their net short position by 13,168 contracts to 280,984 in the same week.

(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by David Gregorio)