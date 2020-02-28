Summit Midstream Partners: Falls on Q4 loss, weak 2020 EBITDA outlook













** Shares in the midstream firm down ~18% at $1.87

** SMLP posts Q4 net loss of $327.1 mln compared to a year-ago profit, due to a non-cash impairment over investments in Ohio Gathering and Ohio Condensate

** Q4 avg daily natural gas throughput for its operated systems fell 2.7% sequentially

** Expects fall in 2020 drilling and completion activities on weakening commodity price backdrop and limited access to capital in upstream sector

** SMLP forecast 2020 adj EBITDA outlook of $260 mln-$285 mln; brokerage Credit Suisse says this is below Street estimate

** Decline in well completions in SMLP's Utica/Ohio JV is a large component of the lower guide as Northeast producers continue to talk down activity – CS

** Brokerage says significantly lower-than-expected 2020 guidance comes in a very unforgiving midstream market environment

** SMLP expects 2020 capex of $50 mln-to $70 mln

** Current avg stock rating is "hold"; median PT is $4

** Stock down 45.6% YTD

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)