U.S. Agriculture Dept to boost funds for biofuel infrastructure -document













The U.S. Agriculture Department will make available up to $100 million in grants to expand the infrastructure needed to sell more ethanol, biodiesel and other renewable fuels, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The move comes after the Trump administration, seeking to win over farmers, last year lifted restrictions on the sale of gasoline containing up to 15% corn-based ethanol, called E15.

That was welcomed by farmers and biofuel producers, but angered the oil industry, which views biofuels as a competition for its petroleum-based fuels. Both the oil and agriculture constituencies are important to President Donald Trump's re-election bid.

A USDA official was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)