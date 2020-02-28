U.S. crude-by-rail shipments rose by 50,000 bpd in December-EIA













U.S. shipments of crude oil via rail in December rose by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the previous month to 728,000 bpd, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Shipments within the United States in December fell by 29,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the previous month to 380,000 bpd, while shipments from Canada to the United states rose by 79,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the previous month to 348,000 bpd.

Summary Oct-19 Nov-19 Dec-19

Total 701 678 728

Intra-U.S. Movements 377 409 380

U.S. Exports to Canada 0 0 0

U.S. Imports from Canada 324 270 348

PADD 1 – Crude oil movements by rail, December 2019 thousand barrels/day Receipts from December 2019 month ago year ago PADD 1 0 0 0 PADD 2 144 192 82 PADD 3 0 0 1 PADD 4 0 0 15 PADD 5 0 0 0 United States 144 192 99 Canada 23 44 57

PADD 3 – Crude oil movements by rail, December 2019 thousand barrels/day Receipts from December 2019 month ago year ago PADD 1 0 0 0 PADD 2 33 38 28 PADD 3 1 4 84 PADD 4 22 10 44 PADD 5 0 0 0 United States 56 52 157 Canada 227 131 189

PADD 5 – Crude oil movements by rail, December 2019 thousand barrels/day Receipts from December 2019 month ago year ago PADD 1 0 0 0 PADD 2 164 147 170 PADD 3 17 17 1 PADD 4 0 0 3 PADD 5 0 0 0 United States 180 164 174 Canada 43 42 23

Story is based on data published by the EIA on the websites and