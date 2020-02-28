U.S. natgas futures slip to fresh near 4-yr low, following oil prices down













U.S. natural gas futures tumbled about 2% to a fresh near four-year low on Friday despite forecasts for more demand through mid-March than previously expected as gas continues to follow the drop in oil prices.

U.S. crude futures dropped to their lowest since January 2019 for a third day in a row as the spread of coronavirus stoked fears of a global economic slowdown that would dent oil demand.

After closing at its lowest level since March 2016 on Thursday, front-month gas futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.7 cents, or 1.5%, to $1.725 per million British thermal units at 9:37 a.m. EST (1437 GMT). If the contract closes at its current level it would be within a dime of its lowest close since 1999.

That is not surprising since analysts have projected for months that average gas prices in 2020 would drop to their lowest in over 20 years. Futures for the balance of the year and calendar 2021 were already at record lows.

In the near-term, the front-month was on track to drop 10% for the week, its biggest weekly drop since November, and 6% for the month, making February the fourth down month in a row.

Since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November, gas futures have collapsed 41% as record production and mild winter weather enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making fuel shortages and price spikes unlikely.

Analysts said gas prices need to drop to prompt energy firms to cut production and give demand a chance to catch up. Over the past four years, U.S. domestic demand has increased about 11 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) with most of that gain coming from the power sector as utilities retire coal plants and burn more gas. Separately, U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports soared from about 1 bcfd in 2016 to 7 bcfd now, while pipeline exports to Mexico rose almost 2 bcfd during that time.

That, however, pales in comparison to the 21-bcfd jump in gas output since 2016, and with gas demand for U.S. power generation expected to level off as renewables gain more market share, analysts said LNG exports will have to maintain their spectacular growth in coming years to absorb record amounts of gas associated with oil production from shale formations like the Permian in West Texas and the Bakken in North Dakota.

U.S. LNG exports jumped 53% in 2018 and 68% in 2019, and are expected to rise 33% in 2020, according to federal energy projections.

Data provider Refinitiv projected average demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would ease from 117.7 bcfd this week to 114.7 bcfd next week before rising to 115.8 bcfd in two weeks as the weather cools a bit. That forecast for next week was a little higher than Refinitiv's 114.0-bcfd projection on Thursday.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Feb. 28 Feb. 21 Feb. 28 average

(Forecast) (Actual) Feb. 28 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -107 -143 -152 -106

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior 30-Year

Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 339 350 435 332 U.S. GFS CDDs 5 5 10 7 U.S. GFS TDDs 344 355 445 339

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year

Last Year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.3 94.3 94.4 89.1 76.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.2 7.7 7.8 8.4 8.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 102.6 102.0 102.2 97.9 85.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 2.7 2.8 2.6 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.6 5.6 4.9 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 8.2 8.9 8.9 5.2 1.7 U.S. Commercial 16.7 14.9 14.4 16.5 15.5 U.S. Residential 27.3 24.0 23.1 27.5 26.0 U.S. Power Plant 30.6 29.3 28.2 28.1 23.9 U.S. Industrial 25.2 24.7 24.3 24.8 24.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.9 2.7 2.6 2.7 2.6 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 107.4 100.5 97.5 104.4 96.8 Total U.S. Demand 123.8 117.7 114.7 117.1 104.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 1.78 1.96 Transco Z6 New York 1.76 1.89 PG&E Citygate 2.55 2.64 Dominion South 1.55 1.66 Chicago Citygate 1.64 1.76 Algonquin Citygate 2.27 2.03 SoCal Citygate 2.12 2.21 Waha Hub 0.30 0.40

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 22.50 22.25 PJM West 24.25 23.00 Ercot North 22.00 23.50 Mid C 21.25 20.00 Palo Verde 25.00 22.00 SP-15 30.25 28.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)