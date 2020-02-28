U.S. oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen down 193,000 bpd – IIR













U.S. oil refiners are expected to have 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Feb. 28, decreasing available refining capacity by 193,000 bpd from the previous week, research company IIR Energy said on Friday.

Offline capacity is expected to rise to 1.3 million bpd in the week ending March 6 and rise further to 1.6 million bpd in the subsequent week.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd): Week ended Friday Feb. 28 Feb. 26 Feb. 24

03/13/2020 1,575 — —

03/06/2020 1,257 1,311 1,214

02/28/2020 1,223 1,191 1,135

02/21/2020 1,030 1,030 1,030

02/14/2020 791 791 791 Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week's figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)