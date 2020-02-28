U.S. refiners: Coronavirus throwing a wrench into earlier optimism – Simmons Energy













** Simmons Energy says coronavirus epidemic and certain fuel regulations have added significant uncertainty to 2020 refining margins and demand expectations

** Adds that risk to 2020 estimates for U.S. refiners remains severe, as scope, depth and duration of virus impact remains unknown

** China, the epicenter of the outbreak, accounted for 78% of total demand growth in 2019 and 53% of refinery capacity additions – Simmons Energy

** While early bullish estimates were clearly too optimistic, it is still too early to fully judge impact of International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations, says brokerage, adding it expects more clarity in next few months

** In the biggest shake-up for the oil and shipping industries for decades, IMO in January tightened rules on sulphur emissions from ships

** Simmons Energy names Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum as top sector picks

** Downgrades Valero Energy and PBF Energy to "neutral" from "overweight"

** Raises HollyFrontier to "overweight" from "neutral"; sees HFC as the most advantaged among inland peers

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)