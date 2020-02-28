US recap: Yen soars on unabated aversion, EUR/USD pauses













The yen soared as unabated coronavirus risk aversion ushered out the week, but the dollar stabilized against the euro and swissie while forging ahead versus other currencies. China February PMI kicks off next week’s data as the market tries to gauge how fast businesses, consumers and global supply chains can normalize. Other PMIs and the U.S. ISM on Tuesday will be watched ahead of Friday’s employment report. The yen was by far the best performing currency as collapsing Treasury yields and soaring Fed rate cut expectations dimmed the dollar’s appeal. The accelerating outbreak beyond China sent 10-year Treasury yields to a new record low of 1.145% and the spread over Bunds to its lowest since September 2017, helping spur EUR/USD to its highest since Feb. 4 and briefly above its 55-DMA before it pulled back. Aside from Europe's Italy-centric virus outbreak, the EUR may face another immigrant crisis as Turkey has opened up to refugees fleeing war-torn Syria. USD/JPY plunged with stocks and Treasury-JGB yields spreads toward 2020’s 107.65 low, taking out major supports by this month’s earlier 108.32 low. Higher Japanese recession risk may be tempering the yen's surge, but USD/JPY and AUD/JPY remain go-to shorts if the virus impact matches market fears. Cable succumbed to outsized demand for skyrocketing Treasuries, hitting four-month lows and nearing the 50% Fibo of its September-December trade war and Brexit recovery and the 200-DMA at 1.2738/00. This comes ahead of next week’s tough UK-EU Brexit talks. AUD/USD tumbled close to 2009 lows as RBA rate cut odds improved and commodity prices tumbled, including supposed safe-haven gold. Commodity and emerging markets currencies, save for the managed USD/CNY, fell further amid the global risk exodus. Brent and WTI continued their plunges, the former now by 2018’s 49.93 low and 61.8% of the 2016 to 2018 advance at 49.88. A clear break of 50 would be a bad omen as OPEC+ continues to squabble about how they might be able stem the slide with further production cuts. Today’s U.S. economic data was largely ignored due to fixation with virus fallout. January personal income beat at +0.6% m/m, but spending missed at +0.2% and core PCE was a tic below forecast m/m and y/y, though that had no real impact on the three to four Fed rate cuts being priced in for this year. Chicago PMI and final Michigan sentiment beat forecast.

(Editing by Burton Frierson)