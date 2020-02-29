Chevron employee in London tested negative for coronavirus













Chevron Corp said on Saturday that an employee in its Canary Wharf office in London who reported a flu-like illness, prompting the oil firm to send its staff home, has tested negative for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday Chevron asked about 300 British employees to work temporarily from home after an employee in its Canary Wharf office in London developed flu symptoms after returning from Northern Italy.

It said it was proceeding with plans to have its staff return to the office.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, writing by Louise Heavens)