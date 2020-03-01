Caltex Australia hits 3-month low, co says EG Group offer undervalues it

** Refiner Caltex Australia Ltd falls as much as 3.5% to A$31.560, lowest since Nov. 25, 2019 ** Co says the A$3.9 bln-plus ($2.54 bln) takeover proposal from Britain's EG Group undervalues it and does not represent compelling value for its shareholders ** Co says it's open to more talks for potential transaction ** EG Group made the offer last month, just days after Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc's twice-improved A$8.80 bln bid (nL4N2AI5AN) ** CTX Stock down for an eighth consecutive session ** Stock down 3.7% this year, as of last close ** ASX benchmark index down up to 2.9% on Monday, extending losses after a heavy sell-off last week (Reporting by Aditya Munjuluru in Bengaluru)