Caltex Australia hits 3-month low, co says EG Group offer undervalues it













** Refiner Caltex Australia Ltd falls as much as 3.5% to A$31.560, lowest since Nov. 25, 2019

** Co says the A$3.9 bln-plus ($2.54 bln) takeover proposal from Britain's EG Group undervalues it and does not represent compelling value for its shareholders

** Co says it's open to more talks for potential transaction

** EG Group made the offer last month, just days after Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc's twice-improved A$8.80 bln bid (nL4N2AI5AN)

** CTX Stock down for an eighth consecutive session

** Stock down 3.7% this year, as of last close

** ASX benchmark index down up to 2.9% on Monday, extending losses after a heavy sell-off last week

(Reporting by Aditya Munjuluru in Bengaluru)