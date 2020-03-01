China PMIs, virus news signal rough ride for risk













Markets are in for a volatile start in Asia Monday after China's shockingly poor PMI data Saturday , which might mitigate the positive impact of the furious late rally in S&P futures. The weekend coronavirus news flow remained negative and a period of high volatility appears likely . The falling oil price and widening of credit spreads is putting enormous stress on some smaller U.S. oil companies and the risk of a wider credit crunch is one of the reasons the market now expects the Fed to deliver a 50bps rate cut at the March 18 meeting. While dovish Fed expectations build, the USD will likely struggle against the JPY and EUR. The EUR/USD will ultimately benefit from increased volatility, as a lot of currency option strategies were based on the presumption the pair would remain rangebound. EUR/USD could easily test the key 200-day MA around 1.1100 before negative euro zone fundamentals become a factor again. The AUD will continue to struggle due to global growth concerns and its China proxy status. The AUD/USD may get a lift if the RBA doesn't cut rates on Tuesday, but subsequent rallies should be selling opportunities. Selling AUD/JPY rallies might be the best way to express a bearish AUD view.