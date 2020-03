** Shares of the Indian gas distribution company rise as much as 9.21% to 146.4 rupees after completing a stake sale to Total SA

** Total in October agreed to buy a 37.4% stake as the French energy giant looked to capitalize on India's push for cleaner sources of energy

** Mark biggest intraday percentage gain since Feb.20

** Shares are up 9.21% this year as of last close

