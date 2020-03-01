U.S. oil may bounce into $47.22-$48.44 range













U.S. oil may bounce into a range of $47.22-$48.44 per barrel, as it has found a support at $43.43.

The support is identified as the 138.2% projection level of a wave C from $65.65. The strong bounce triggered by this support suggests the wave C is temporarily over.

The immediate target will be $47.22, a break above which could lead to a gain to $48.44 or $49.57. It is hard to predict how high the current bounce could go. The clear part is the wave C may resume over the next few days towards its ultimate target at $39.63.

A retracement analysis on the hourly chart reveals a break above a resistance at $45.96, the 23.6% retracement of the downtrend from $54.50 to $43.32.

The break opened the way towards $47.59.

* The analysis is based on delayed data, prediction may be affected. Charts are not available in reports received in email box through "Alert". To get charts, use the news code of to retrieve the original reports.

** Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

No information in this analysis should be considered as being business, financial or legal advice. Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

(Reporting by Wang Tao; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)