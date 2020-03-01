U.S. REFINERY FILING – CHEVRON













REFINERY FILING – CHEVRON

Description: Per caller, release was caused by a stuffing box leak. Still under investigation. Product released onto land. Release is stopped and contained. Contractor and Chevron conducting clean up. No impact to water or dry stream bed.

Incident Location: 35.419879N -118.92348W

Source: CEMA,